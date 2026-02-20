Netflix and Take-Two are "very anxious" for the BioShock movie to coincide with the release of "potential new incarnations of the game"
Would you kindly hurry up?
BioShock movie producer Roy Lee has given a significant, promising update on the long-gestating Netflix adaptation.
Francis Lawrence is the latest name attached to direct the BioShock movie, and Lee confirmed to Collider that a handful of other projects have led to the Rapture-set feature being pushed back.
"We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel, which comes out this December," Lee said. "We're just waiting for Lawrence to finish post-production, because he's going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it."
Curiously, Lee tipped his hand in regards to Netflix and Take-Two's plans for some BioShock synergy between the Netflix movie and any upcoming games, noting, "I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game."
Despite being officially announced back in 2019, we know very little about BioShock 4. Take-Two promised it will be coming out, but 2K cut a bunch of the dev team last August.
Since then, fears of the game's status – stuck in development limbo for almost a decade now – have only been quelled by Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff's bold declaration during a financial results conference Q&A.
"We've made some changes in the organization. We're shifting some things around, but right now, we feel that the game is on a great track for us to deliver something that's going to exceed consumers expectations. The next BioShock is going to take the franchise to the next level," Slatoff said in November.
