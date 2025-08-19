2K lays off unspecified number of BioShock 4 devs, brings in ex-Diablo boss Rod Fergusson 12 years after he helped save BioShock Infinite to show its "commitment to deliver the best game in franchise history"
"These changes are rooted in 2K’s firm confidence in BioShock as one of the most beloved franchises"
2K Games is laying off an unknown number of developers at Cloud Chamber, the studio currently at work on BioShock 4. As part of the leadership shakeup reported earlier this month, the studio has also brought in former Gears of War and Diablo boss Rod Fergusson to help get the game on track, a role similar to the one he played on BioShock Infinite over a decade ago.
2K president David Ismailer informed staff of the layoffs, and of Fergusson's appointment as head of both Cloud Chamber and BioShock, in an email to staff which was reprinted in part by IGN. Ismailer acknowledges that the upcoming game "has been underway for several years," but 2K has nonetheless "made the decision with studio leadership to rework certain aspects that are core to a BioShock game" – which means that some number of developers are losing their jobs.
"I recognize that today is a day of mixed emotions," Ismailer says. "We’re excited to have Rod joining us, and are equally grateful to everyone at Cloud Chamber who has helped us get this far. These changes are rooted in 2K’s firm confidence in BioShock as one of the most beloved franchises, and our commitment to deliver the best game in franchise history."
Fergusson announced his third departure from Microsoft earlier this month, leaving his role as head of the Diablo franchise in favor of a then-unspecified new venture. He worked at OG BioShock studio Irrational Games as executive vice president of development during the final months of work on BioShock Infinite, and by some accounts was instrumental in getting that game across the finish line.
