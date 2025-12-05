6 years since BioShock 4's announcement, South of Midnight star thinks she might have had a role in the long-awaited FPS but there were so many NDAs she's not actually sure

We've barely even heard whispers about the next BioShock game, aside from that it's been in some form of production for at least six years, and even the game's maybe-cast is unsure about its status.

You see, Adriyan Rae, who starred as Hazel in this year's great South of Midnight, tells TheRespawn that she recorded lines for what might have been BioShock 4, but she's not totally confident that's what it was. Asked if South of Midnight was her first game project, Rae says: "I think it was BioShock 4. I don't know. Allegedly. I literally have no idea."

One thing she is certain on is that she "worked on it very hard" and was often attending a production studio in San Francisco.

"I had superpowers, I had telekinesis, and I was… getting people and throwing them against walls and stuff," Rae continues, which does, in fairness, sound very BioShock-y. "It was great. But it never came out. And then there were so many NDAs, so I had no way of telling. I probably never even worked on it, who knows?"

As Rae points out, BioShock 4 or whatever it ends up being officially called, hasn't even been fully unveiled, so it's unclear if her recorded lines are for a version of the long-awaited shooter that's since been scrapped or if she was working on something that has nothing to do with BioShock. I suppose it'll remain a mystery until a new BioShock does eventually come out.

BioShock 4 is "going to take the franchise to the next level," which is why publisher Take-Two is "shifting some things around" to make sure it exceeds expectations.