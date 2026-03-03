The Boys star says he "would love to reprise" the role of Judge Dredd, but is "all good" if he's not a part of it: "I just want to see more"

Karl Urban has revealed that he'd love to play Judge Dredd again – but even if he doesn't, he hopes there are more stories ahead for the character.

"I would love to reprise that role in a heartbeat. I really would. I had so much fun making that movie," he told The Playlist. "If I’m not part of it, then I’m all good with it. I just want to see more Dredd stories."

Released in 2012, Dredd was written by 28 Days Later's Alex Garland and directed by Pete Travis. Urban played the titular post-apocalyptic law enforcer, starring alongside Olivia Thirlby as Dredd's rookie partner Anderson and Lena Headey as the villainous drug lord Ma-Ma whom the pair are tasked with taking down.

The movie has a respectable score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 171 reviews), but it had a disappointing turn at the box office and failed to make back its production budget in ticket sales.

A new Judge Dredd movie was announced last year with Taika Waititi set to direct, but it seems that film will be a total reboot. That means Urban's return is unlikely. Updates have been few and far between on the reboot, but hopefully Urban might get his wish for more Dredd on the big screen sometime in the not-so-distant future.

The actor is set to return to another superhero franchise very soon, however: The Boys. He's back as Billy Butcher for the final outing of the small-screen satire next month, and we can't wait.

The Boys season 5 arrives on Prime Video on April 8. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2026.