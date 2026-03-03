The Boys star says he "would love to reprise" the role of Judge Dredd, but is "all good" if he's not a part of it: "I just want to see more"

Karl Urban wants to see more Dredd on the big screen

Karl Urban as Judge Dredd in Dredd (2012)
(Image credit: Entertainment Film Distributors)

Karl Urban has revealed that he'd love to play Judge Dredd again – but even if he doesn't, he hopes there are more stories ahead for the character.

"I would love to reprise that role in a heartbeat. I really would. I had so much fun making that movie," he told The Playlist. "If I’m not part of it, then I’m all good with it. I just want to see more Dredd stories."

