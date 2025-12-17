Hayden Christensen would "love to" make a Darth Vader series or movie and would be "there in a heartbeat" if Lucasfilm gave the green light

The Force is strong in this one: Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen has opened up about his desire to make a Darth Vader series or movie.

"I would love to, yeah. So if the powers that be decide that that’s something they want to see, I’d be there in a heartbeat," Christensen said during an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago (H/T Star Wars Holocron).

Christensen made his return to a galaxy far, far away after a 17-year hiatus, playing both Darth Vader and (in flashbacks and visions) Anakin Skywalker in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries.

From there, Christensen fully reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker, appearing in front of his Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, in the World Between Worlds during the first season of Ahsoka.

The actor will return, meanwhile in Ahsoka season 2. He told the crowd at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Japan: "There's not much that I can share, but Anakin will be back for season 2."

If Christensen gets a chance to portray Darth Vader again, he will probably want the iconic Star Wars villain to retain the intimidation factor seen in Rogue One.

"I loved how they portrayed Darth Vader in that film," Christensen recently told attendees at Fan Expo Boston, "There are so many different people that have contributed to this character, and I'm just one of them. I loved what they did."

Next up for Star Wars is next May's The Mandalorian and Grogu, which sees Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and the creature formerly known as Baby Yoda undertaking another dangerous mission in the galaxy.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.