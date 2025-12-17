Hayden Christensen would "love to" make a Darth Vader series or movie and would be "there in a heartbeat" if Lucasfilm gave the green light

The Force is strong in this one: Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen has opened up about his desire to make a Darth Vader series or movie.

"I would love to, yeah. So if the powers that be decide that that’s something they want to see, I’d be there in a heartbeat," Christensen said during an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago (H/T Star Wars Holocron).

