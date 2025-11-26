Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen says Rogue One "captured the essence of what Star Wars is meant to be" and he loves "how they portrayed Darth Vader"

Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen, is a big fan of Rogue One.

The Star Wars film was released back in 2016, and while Christensen is not part of the cast, his iconic character, Darth Vader, makes an incredibly memorable appearance.

"I was always a big Empire [Strikes Back] fan. And from some of the more recent films, I loved Rogue One. I thought that, for me, really kind of captured the essence of what Star Wars is meant to be," he said at Fan Expo Boston. "And I loved how they portrayed Darth Vader in that film, too."

"There are so many different people that have contributed to this character, and I'm just one of them," he added. "And I loved what they did."

Vader is a small part of Rogue One, appearing briefly to talk to Director Krennic and then again to cut through the rebels in that famous hallway sequence. While Krennic and Cassian Andor both appeared again in Andor, Vader didn't show up.

"No, that was never on my agenda," Andor creator Tony Gilroy said of including the Sith Lord. "Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I've done it. He doesn’t have a lot to say."

Christensen will soon be back in Star Wars again in Ahsoka season 2, which is expected next year. "There's not much that I can share, but Anakin will be back for season 2," Christensen revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

While nothing is really known about the plot just yet, we're assuming Anakin will be back as a Force ghost, considering he appeared as one in the final moments of Ahsoka season 1. Or, we could be seeing him back in the World Between Worlds or appearing via flashback.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives next May 22. In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.