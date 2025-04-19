Anakin Skywalker will return for Ahsoka season 2, Hayden Christensen confirms

At Star Wars Celebration, Hayden Christensen confirmed that he will be returning as Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka season 2.

At the Ahsoka panel, attended by GamesRadar+, Christensen revealed: "There's not much that I can share, but Anakin will be back for season 2." The crowd went wild.

Christensen also reflected on returning as his Star Wars character and acting in those Clone Wars flashbacks. "It's a very compelling period in Anakin's life that we never really got to see in live-action," he said. "I remember when we were going to do Episode 3, and having conversations with George Lucas abut what Anakin was up to between 2 and 3, he was talking to me about the Clone Wars and how he was this great warrior and leader. I was like, 'That sounds really cool, George.' And then just how well it was presented in the animated world, I was just really excited to get to do that in live-action."

Season 1 ended with Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea with Anakin watching over them. We can guess that Anakin will continue to guide his former Padawan in the new season, just as he did in season 1.

The panel also revealed that Rory McCann will take over from the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Admiral Ackbar will feature, and there was even a first look (of sorts).

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives in a triple episode premiere on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, or see our roundup of everything announced and what to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025 through the link.