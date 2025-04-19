Ahsoka season 2 first look shown behind closed doors is a seriously retro throwback that features Ahsoka fighting giant evil droids, a showdown with Baylan Skoll, and more

At Star Wars Celebration, Ahsoka season 2 got a first look... sort of.

GamesRadar+ is in attendance at the convention, and creator Dave Filoni confirmed that he hasn't even begun shooting yet (though filming will commence next week). That means there wasn't really anything to show for a first look, but it didn't stop Filoni.

Recalling that George Lucas made a trailer for Empire Strikes Back before he'd even filmed it, Filoni said he'd made a trailer for season 2 in a similar style, and then the audience in the Celebration Stage got to watch.

The clip was indeed very retro, featuring a promise of action across two galaxies, a teased showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Baylan Skoll, a look at Ezra Bridger jumping into action zipping up a flight suit, Ahsoka and Sabine Wren battling giant droids, and plenty of Grand Admiral Thrawn. There was also an '80s-style voice over to complete the throwback vibes.

Season 1 ended with Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea, but with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker watching over them. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are also stuck on the planet, and it seems Baylan is investigating the Mortis gods and the World Between Worlds.

Filoni, though reluctant to give anything away, did talk a bit about Mortis. "It's a big mystery," he said of the statues on Peridea. "The Son's there, the Father's there, most of the Daughter's there. So yeah, we'll figure it out. It's a good story."

The same panel confirmed that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann would be taking over as Baylan from the late Ray Stevenson, Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, and Admiral Ackbar will feature.

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives in a triple episode premiere on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, or see our roundup of everything announced and what to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025 through the link.