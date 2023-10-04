What is Baylan Skoll looking at in the Ahsoka finale?

Throughout Ahsoka, the mysterious Baylan Skoll has had a mission of his own. He's been looking for a great power on Peridea, and, thanks to Ahsoka episode 8, we finally have an idea as to what that might be.

Before we go any further, though, a warning that the following will contain spoilers for the Ahsoka finale! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you have seen the final episode, head to the below to find out just what Baylan Skoll might be seeking.

Ahsoka episode 8 ending explained: what is Baylan Skoll looking at and how are the Mortis gods involved?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

We only get a glimpse of Baylan in the Ahsoka finale. He's walking off alone, overlooking a huge valley on Peridea. As the camera pans away, we see him standing near some very important statues.

The statues depict the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, three Force gods introduced in The Clone Wars. The Son represents the dark side, while the Father is the perfect balance of light and dark. The Daughter, meanwhile, is the light side; her statue is present in the Ahsoka finale, but missing her head, which has probably crumbled away with time.

In the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano end up in the mysterious land of Mortis, inhabited by the three gods. You can read a full rundown of what happened in our World Between Worlds guide through the link, but the long and short of it is that the Father wants Anakin, as the Chosen One, to take his place. Anakin refuses, and ultimately all three Force gods end up dead after quite the strange turn of events. Significantly, Ahsoka is also killed, but, as the Daughter is dying, Anakin transfers the god's life to his Padawan and saves her.

After this, Ahsoka often sees Morai – a convor bird that looks a lot like an owl, associated with the Daughter, though it's possibly even the god herself in another form. Morai appears at the end of Ahsoka episode 8.

Whatever Baylan is looking for clearly lies in the valley beneath the statues, though it's not yet clear what that might be. It would seem to have something to do with Mortis and those Force gods, and, considering their link to the World Between Worlds (a mural of the trio guards the entrance in Rebels), it might mean gaining access to that mystical realm, too. That would mean Baylan potentially has a huge amount of Force power at his fingertips.

But, in Ahsoka episode 5, we saw Anakin within the World Between Worlds, so Baylan might have some difficulty accessing it – and one theory even speculates that Anakin has taken the Father's place at last. How that might come into play remains to be seen, though we'll probably find out more in either a potential Ahsoka season 2 or Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie.

