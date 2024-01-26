Ahsoka star defends Sabine Wren against backlash from Star Wars fans to her Force abilities

Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in the Star Wars show, has spoken out on her character's Jedi journey.

Sabine isn't Force sensitive in the traditional sense, with no apparent connection to the mystical energy at first. But, as Ahsoka Tano reminds her, the Force resides in all living things – and, eventually, Sabine is able to use the Force at the end of season 1.

"There was some feedback [online] that the Force was too easy for Sabine, and I was like, 'What do you mean?'" Bordizzo told Entertainment Weekly. "The concept of the Force being this difficult to attain but attainable state of being that people could access with hard work and dedication, I think, is a really honorable concept that feels very Dave [Filoni]. And George Lucas had originally also said that."

"I think it's awesome that it was a journey," she added. "You get to see her fail, and you get to see her try again and again. Mind you, she's not always cool and finishing the fight in a cool way and having the last word. It's messy. And then finally, when the stakes are so high, she's able to harness it in the time she needed to most."

Star Wars recently confirmed that Ahsoka would be returning for season 2, and the new installment is currently in development. So far, all we've seen of the new season is a drawing from Dave Filoni – but it's already got us theorizing.

