Star Wars shares post teasing Ahsoka season 2 – and we already have theories

It's official – Ahsoka is returning for season 2, and Star Wars has already unveiled a teaser for the new episodes.

The official Twitter account for the saga shared some new artwork, signed by Dave Filoni, which shows Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren standing on a very significant statue. Cast your minds back to the Ahsoka season 1 finale, and you'll recognize their location: the duo is standing on the statue of the Father, which Baylan Skoll discovered in the last episode.

The story continues.#Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/1s2wqoqouyJanuary 10, 2024 See more

If you're fuzzy on the details of just who the Father is, you can read our full breakdown in our World Between Worlds explainer – but the abridged version is that the Father is one of three Force gods introduced in The Clone Wars. He represented the balance of the Force, and he wanted Anakin Skywalker to take his place. Anakin refused, and by the end of this particular arc, all three Force gods were dead. In Ahsoka, the statue of the Daughter – the light side of the Force – has been partially destroyed, but a statue of the Son (the dark side) can be spotted.

So what does it all mean? Well, for one thing, we can assume that Ahsoka and Sabine are on Baylan's trail. At the moment, it's unclear just what Baylan's plans are, but we can hazard a guess that he's seeking power that involves the Mortis beings. Whether that means he aims to enter the World Between Worlds itself is a mystery for now, but, since Anakin now seems to be hanging out in that mystical realm, it's likely Baylan would be challenged by the Chosen One if he did try to get inside (which is very intriguing, considering Baylan seems to have a history with Anakin).

Ahsoka herself has visited the World Between Worlds twice, once in Rebels and again in her live-action show. She too could be seeking a way inside the realm, possibly to return back to the main Star Wars galaxy after she and Sabine were stranded in Peridea in the finale (Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger both made it back home, though).

It also seems significant that Baylan was last seen looking off into the distance, and, in this new drawing, Ahsoka and Sabine are looking the same way – the direction the Father is pointing in. One theory speculates that, as hinted by a Clone Wars parallel, Baylan could be being called to replace the Father or the Son – are Ahsoka and Sabine also being called by the Mortis gods? It all remains to be seen for now. But, whatever is happening, it would seem Sabine and Ahsoka are also aware of the potential power on Peridea. Ahsoka actually met the Mortis gods in The Clone Wars, after all – and has a connection to the Daughter – so she'd recognize what she's dealing with.

There's no release date for Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but, while you wait, check out our deep dives on season 1 for even more on the show: