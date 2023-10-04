A hidden Ahsoka finale detail may have already resolved what's next for our hero

The Ahsoka finale featured a fair few twists and turns as Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren tried to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, it seems like the ending may have actually already been resolved, thanks to a hidden detail in episode 8.

We’re getting into deep spoiler territory from here on out, so make sure you’re up to date before reading any further.

While Ezra Bridger managed to make it off Peridea and follow Thrawn through the galaxy, Ahsoka and Sabine were left stranded on the planet with no means of getting home. Seeing as it took the Eye of Sion and years of work to get Thrawn out of there, the odds are not looking very promising for our heroes.

One Star Wars fan thinks that they’ve worked out the solution, and it’s all to do with what Baylan was looking at. In the finale, the force-wielding mercenary located some intriguing-looking statues, which Clone Wars fans will be very familiar with. These are the three Force – or Mortis – gods, the Father, the Son, and the Daughter.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Daughter represents the light side, but her statue is worn away. Later in the episode Ahsoka sees the convor bird Morai, which is associated with the Daughter, and could even be her in another form. Reddit user FERFreak731 thinks these characters are the key to Sabine and Ahsoka getting home.

"So Morai is there, and the Father, and Son statue, maybe Ahsoka uses the World Between Worlds to go back to the main galaxy," they wrote, to which another user replied: "Guaranteed imo. The Father, Daughter, Son mural was an opening in Lothal, so surely there'll be another opening associated with these statues."

They’re referencing the scene in Star Wars: Rebels when Ezra reaches the gate to the World Between Worlds and finds a mural of these Force gods. It seems pretty likely therefore that they could signal another entrance to the mysterious realm on Peridea too. We’ve already seen the World Between Worlds in Ahsoka episode 5 when Ahsoka was pulled into it by Anakin Skywalker to save her life. Could it save her once again?

