12 years after one of the best comedy shows ended, the first spin-off to The Office gets a 2025 release date

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Paper, Peacock's spin-off of The Office, has been given a release date, and it's not so far off. Now officially premiering in September, The Paper is more of a spiritual sequel to the beloved sitcom, which ran from 2005-2013, in that it follows all new characters in an all new setting, with the premise that the new "documentary" is filmed by the same fictional film crew as The Office.

This time, the story centers on a struggling midwestern newspaper as a rambunctious new editor does his best to bring the paper back to prominence in a world that has increasingly less time for print media.

(Image credit: Peacock)

"Created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), The Paper brings the action from Scranton to Toledo as the same documentary crew that followed the beloved employees of Dunder Mifflin search for a new subject to focus on," reads Peacock's official synopsis for The Paper. "They land on the historic but struggling Midwestern newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher trying to revive it."

The Office was, itself, an adaptation of the original UK show of the same name, which ran for a much shorter three seasons (or series, in the parlance of the BBC). The US Office remains one of the most beloved American sitcoms of all time and a perpetual streaming giant as people continuously revisit Dunder Mifflin and its cast of beleaguered but optimistic paper sellers.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson along with Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.