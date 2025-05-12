The Office spin-off gets release window and first look featuring a fan-favorite character from the original series

NBC and Peacock have revealed the first look and release window for The Paper, a spin-off of The Office from OG creator Greg Daniels, Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, and executive producer Ricky Gervais.

Set in the same universe as the original American series, the spin-off follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch as they, while searching for a new subject, "discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher trying to revive it (H/T Deadline).

In the first look photo, which can be viewed below, Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stands on a desk in the middle of the office - while none other than Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez), the same Oscar from the original series, sits at a desk nearby. How he got from Scranton to Toledo, we're not sure - but I'm sure we'll find out.

The cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (The Life List), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops), Alex Edelman, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island), Eric Rahill (Rap World), Duane Shepard Sr. (Young Sheldon), Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan (Night Swim), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), and Tracy Letts.

This is not to be confused with The Office reboot that is currently airing on Prime Video (and is Australian, actually).

