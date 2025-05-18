Andor season 2 features a well-hidden Star Wars Easter egg with links to Ahsoka

This week, millions of voices cried out in pain and were suddenly silenced after the incredible Andor season 2 finally drew to a close. Key members of the Rebel Alliance went their separate ways, with some even sacrificing everything for a sunrise they never saw. We're of course referring to the legendary Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), whose shop had been home to dozens of easter eggs, revealed one more in the show's final trilogy of episodes.

After Luthen sacrificed himself to avoid giving up information to the Empire, imperial forces stormed his establishment, ransacking it for anything they could find. In doing so, they unknowingly came across an artefact that had a massive link to the next big chapter of the Star Wars-related television set to arrive. Scrub through to 17:20 on the tenth episode, and a stone tablet can be seen getting scanned that holds some interesting info related to Ahsoka and the World Between Worlds. The tablets display both an open hand (of the Father) and a closed fist (of the Son) surrounded by rings.

Fans of Star Wars: Rebels will recognize this iconography from its appearance in the Jedi Temple on Lothal. More importantly, it also connects to a future plot thread involving Baylan Skoll, originally played by Ray Stevenson before his passing and was last seen on the show stood in the palm of a statue of The Father Now in season 2, Skoll will return, this time portrayed by Game of Thrones' star, Rory McCann, with a storyline set to explore the Dark Jedi's place in the galaxy more deeply.

While attending the Star Wars Celebration in Japan this year, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni spoke about Skoll's future plans and how close his path was to the titular character. “The character was meant to be important,” Filoni said (via Gizmodo). “He’s meant to be the parallel to Ahsoka in every way. If there’s a light, there’s a dark, and Baylan is representing a different journey of a Jedi that’s lost his way. As much as [Ahsoka] represents one that’s kind of walked away from the Order, so did he. And that parallel is something that must continue.”

You can see how that journey unfolds when Ahsoka season 2 is expected to release sometime next year. For now, take a look at every upcoming Star Wars story headed your way here.