Ahsoka is all set to wow fans on Disney Plus but, given the (mostly) animated history of the character, it might be hard for some Star Wars fans to pinpoint where it lands on the timeline in a galaxy far, far away – especially with talk of Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin.

Is it a sequel? Prequel? Below, we’ll run through the chronology of the Ahsoka series, including its place on the Star Wars timeline and where it stands in relation to The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels.

When does Ahsoka take place on the Star Wars timeline?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Before we get into specifics, let’s make sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to the Star Wars calendar.

In-universe, everything revolves around the Battle of Yavin, AKA the assault on the Death Star in A New Hope. It was an event so climactic that it’s now the basis on which every date hinges: Before the Battle of Yavin (BBY) or After the Battle of Yavin (ABY). In real-world terms, think the Gregorian calendar and the BC/AD of Jesus Christ’s birth – just with more lightsabers.

For example, Empire Strikes Back takes place three years after A New Hope – meaning the year is 3 ABY.

Ahsoka, then, takes place between 9-11 ABY – some time after the events of The Mandalorian season 2 (9 ABY) and occurring, more or less, concurrently with The Mandalorian season 3 (11 ABY)

That confirms Ahsoka takes place about a decade after A New Hope, 10-15 years after Star Wars Rebels (5 BBY-1 BBY), and over 30 years since the events of The Clone Wars (22 BBY-19 BBY). That also means Ahsoka is in her late 40s by the time of her standalone series.

Need to prep more before Ahsoka? Skip all the homework with everything you need to know about Star Wars Rebels, what to watch before Ahsoka, and how to watch The Clone Wars in order. For those who don’t yet know their Snips from their Skyguy, we also have character recaps and guides on: