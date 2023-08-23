The Ahsoka end credits could hold major clues about the future of the show

Warning: the following contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 1! Turn back now if you're not up to date on the show!

Ahsoka has finally arrived – and already a high-stakes search for Grand Admiral Thrawn is on.

In the opening two episodes, we learn that some mysterious new villains are on Thrawn's trail, accompanied by the returning Morgan Elsbeth (we last saw her dueling Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5). The key to Thrawn's return appears to be a golden sphere, which hides a map to a distant galaxy. When Morgan opens the map in Ahsoka episode 2, a bright gold pathway is drawn directly from the sphere to this strange location.

With six episodes remaining of the new Star Wars show, anything could happen – but the end credits contain some significant hints at the direction we could be heading in.

The stylized credits feature artwork of wolves, space whales, and strange markings. Stick with us as we explain how they could hold the key to the future of Ahsoka.

How do the Ahsoka end credits hint at the future?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

To get into the clues contained in the end credits, first we need to briefly explain the World Between Worlds. It gets complicated, so for a complete overview, head through the link.

The key thing to know is that the World Between Worlds is a land beyond time and space, where the past can be accessed by those who have gained entry to the realm. In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger saves Ahsoka Tano's life by pulling her out of a duel with Darth Vader and into the mystical realm.

The entrance to the World Between Worlds features a mural of three gods with some distinctive markings in the background (see it below). As you might notice, the gold lines and circles seem to match up to the markings in the Ahsoka end credits.

(Image credit: Disney)

Then there are the markings that look like writing glimpsed in the end-credits. These are a fairly close match to the markings around the World Between Worlds gateway that Ezra uses to rescue Ahsoka, which you can also see below.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Plus, Loth-wolves are very significant to the World Between Worlds. When Ezra first seeks entry via the Jedi Temple on Lothal, the Loth-wolves painted onto the wall spring to life and form a circle, which turns out to be the portal into the realm. Loth-wolves have a connection to the Force and feature heavily in Rebels – and they can be spotted in the Ahsoka end credits, too.

Finally, we also see purrgils – hyperspace traveling space whales – in the end credits. Ezra uses these creatures to transport him and Thrawn to locations unknown in the Rebels season 4 finale, and neither has been seen since. It's unclear at the moment if purrgils can access the World Between Worlds, but they certainly are mysterious creatures indeed, and they most likely have something to do with the future of the show.

Interestingly enough, the markings and artwork matches with the holographic galaxy projected by Morgan Elsbeth in episode 2, which could mean the search for Thrawn is going to include this strange realm.

Of course, it's possible that we're way off and the World Between Worlds won't feature in Ahsoka at all... but for now, the evidence is stacking up.

