After a 2-year wait, South Park creators say the new season has been delayed over a streaming rights fight: "This merger is a s***show and it's f***ing up South Park"

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have spoken out about the streaming fate of the show's 27th season, which has just been delayed yet again – though this time just by a couple of weeks.

"This merger is a sh*tshow and it’s f*cking up South Park,” Parker and Stone wrote on X via the official South Park account. "We are at the studio working on new episodes, and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

According to Deadline, the merger in question involves Skydance's pending acquisition of Comedy Central parent Paramount Global. It's a little confusing (to me, anyway) but South Park's previous $500 million deal with HBO Max expired last week – and Paramount Plus is set to pick it up...but no official deal has been made. As of right now, the show will still premiere on Comedy Central, but season 27 doesn't have a streaming home just yet.

All 26 seasons of South Park are still on HBO Max, with Paramount Plus hosting several South Park specials that have been released throughout the years. The streamer reportedly plans to have the new season (and the rest, I guess) by the end of the month. While we wait, let's all revisit that genuinely delightful photo of Parker and Stone at the 1999 Academy Awards.

South Park season 27 is set to hit Comedy Central on July 23, pushed back from its initial July 9 release date.