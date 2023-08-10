Who is Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka? The Star Wars Rebels character explained

Who is Ezra Bridger? It looks like the Star Wars character will be appearing in Ahsoka very soon, which means brushing up on the Jedi's backstory before his live-action debut could come in handy.

Ezra is a Star Wars Rebels character (like Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren), which means his history can be found in the animated show. If you don't have time for a binge-watch, though – or you can't squeeze in the 11 essential episodes in our what to watch before Ahsoka guide – then this is the place to be. We have everything you need to know about Ezra Bridger below, including key plot points related to him and how his story ends in Rebels.

So, to get up to speed on Star Wars' missing Jedi, head to the below. If you're looking for even more on the animated show, try our guide on everything you need to know about Rebels to understand Ahsoka.

Who is Ezra Bridger?

Ezra is a young Jedi introduced in Star Wars Rebels. When we first meet him, he's an (apparently) orphaned teenager stealing to survive. After he crashes an operation being conducted by the crew of the Ghost (that's Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Zeb Orrelios, and the droid Chopper) he joins the team himself. It's not long before Ezra discovers he's Force sensitive and begins training with Kanan, a former Jedi who survived Order 66.

As Rebels goes on, Ezra becomes very proficient in the Force. He often has visions and has a close bond with Loth-wolves – giant wolves native to Ezra's home planet of Lothal, who have their own mysterious connection to the Force. Ezra visits Lothal's Jedi Temple twice, and on one of those trips, he enters the mystical World Between Worlds.

What happens to Ezra Bridger's parents?

Ezra believes himself to be an orphan, but, as it turns out, his parents were merely imprisoned. They were captured by the Empire after broadcasting revolutionary messages across Lothal. When Ezra broadcasts his own message, though, they're so inspired that they start a revolt in the prison they're being held in. Sadly, this ends in tragedy when they're killed in the escape attempt. Ezra is told this by Ryder Azadi, the former Governor of Lothal who was imprisoned with Ezra's parents, but managed to escape.

In Rebels season 4, the Emperor tempts Ezra with a vision of his parents, telling the young Jedi that he could live a happy life with them. Ezra resists temptation, though, and goes on to continue his fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

What happens between Ezra Bridger and Darth Maul?

It might come as some surprise to learn that Ezra has a strange history with none other than Darth Maul. Ezra first encounters Maul while exploring a Sith Temple on Malachor. Maul is a shadow of his former self, but gradually returns to himself. He has plans to make Ezra his apprentice and is able to trick the young Jedi into helping him obtain a Sith holocron.

Naturally, Maul betrays Ezra, Kanan, and Ahsoka Tano, who had joined them in the temple, and a fight ensues. It's in this battle that Kanan is permanently blinded. Maul is forced to leave without the holocron, and Ezra begins to use it himself, which slowly starts to corrupt him and draws him towards the dark side. Luckily, with Kanan's help, Ezra is able to break its influence over him.

Maul isn't finished, though, and crops up multiple times across Rebels. He ends up forcing Ezra to open Kanan's Jedi holocron and the Sith holocron at the same time, which bonds Ezra and Maul. They go to Maul's home planet of Dathomir for a ritual that would reveal the missing information they each seek from the holocrons, and in this way, Maul discovers that Obi-Wan Kenobi is on Tatooine.

Ezra tries to go to Obi-Wan's aid on the desert planet, but Obi-Wan doesn't need any help, and kills Maul in a duel shortly afterwards.

What happens to Kanan Jarrus?

Kanan is an Order 66 survivor and was previously the Padawan of Depa Billaba. He trains Ezra throughout Rebels, but, tragically, does not survive the series.

In Rebels season 4, Kanan sacrifices himself to ensure the Ghost crew can escape the Empire, holding back a wall of flames so his friends can fly away. The flames eventually engulf him.

Kanan was in a relationship with Hera before his death, and it's revealed in the Rebels epilogue that the duo have a child together: Jacen Syndulla.

Where is Ezra Bridger now? Did he disappear with Thrawn?

In the Rebels season 4 finale, Ezra meets with Thrawn aboard the Chimera ship for a final showdown. But, he hasn't come without a plan. He manages to summon purrgil, hyperspace travelling space whales, to the site of the battle over Lothal. They grab hold of the ship and vanish into hyperspace, taking both Ezra and Thrawn to locations unknown. They still haven't been found.

But, Ezra leaves behind an instruction for Sabine, telling her: "I'm counting on you." Sabine eventually realizes this means Ezra wants her to find him, and we see her and Ahsoka preparing to set off in search of the Jedi at the end of the series.

Is Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka?

Ezra will be played by Eman Esfandi in live-action, and so far we've seen him in the trailer in hologram form. Whether he shows up for real remains to be seen, but, considering Sabine is searching for him and Ahsoka is looking for Thrawn, we can assume that Ezra will indeed be showing up in Ahsoka eventually.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus in a double season premiere this August 23.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus in a double season premiere this August 23.