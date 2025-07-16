Andor showrunner isn't fazed by Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly's Emmys snubs as he thinks their performances "will be celebrated and discussed for years to come": "I feel confident about that"

Andor may have been snubbed in the acting categories at this year's Emmys, but showrunner Tony Gilroy isn't too bothered about it.

Despite getting 14 nominations (the third-most of any Star Wars show, after The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2), only one Andor season 2 cast member received an acting nod: Forest Whitaker, who plays rebel insurgent Saw Gerrera, was nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

However, there was no recognition for Diego Luna, who plays series lead Cassian Andor, or Genevieve O'Reilly, who put in a stellar supporting turn as Senator Mon Mothma (including that speech in the Senate in season 2 episode 9).

"These aren’t great moment-to-moment [performances]," Gilroy told Deadline when asked about Luna and O'Reilly's lack of recognition. "These are epic, long-term character studies that they’ve done over 24 episodes. I think the ultimate victory is that these performances will be celebrated and discussed for years to come. I feel confident about that."

As for the awards that Andor is up for, they include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for episode 8 of season 2, and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for the second season's ninth episode.

Andor is also now the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes, and it includes the highest-rated live-action episodes ever from the galaxy far, far away.

