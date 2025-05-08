Andor season 2 includes the highest-rated live-action Star Wars TV episodes of all time

Andor season 2 is already the most critically acclaimed Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes, but the show now includes the highest-rated live-action episodes ever from the galaxy far, far away.

Episodes 8 and 9 (titled 'Who Are You?' and 'Welcome to the Rebellion'), which both premiered this week on Disney Plus, are both rated 9.8 out of 10 on IMDb – and for good reason. As the series navigates several time jumps to bring us closer to the events of Rogue One, the stakes are higher than ever before.

In episode 8, Imperial machinations come to a head and the Empire's troops escalate a peaceful protest in Ghorman's main plaza to culminate in the Ghorman Massacre.

Episode 9, meanwhile, sees Mon Mothma give a stirring speech to the senate that exposes the Empire's atrocities, before Cassian smuggles her off Coruscant and back to Yavin 4 to keep her safe (with plenty of other action besides).

Episode 8, in particular, has been a big hit with fans, with viewers calling it "absolutely gutting" and "one of the best TV episodes ever."

However, an animated episode still holds the title of highest-rated Star Wars TV episode ever: 'Victory and Death', the series finale of The Clone Wars, which brings seven seasons of the animated show to a conclusion and is rated 9.9.

