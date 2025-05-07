Star Wars fans are calling Andor season 2 episode 8 "absolutely gutting" and "one of the best TV episodes ever"

The latest batch of episodes in Andor season 2 has arrived on Disney Plus, and episode 8 in particular is garnering praise from Star Wars fans.

Before we get any further, though, be warned: there are major spoilers for Andor season 2 episode 8 ahead, so proceed with caution if you're not up to date yet!

If you're still here, you'll know that the Ghorman Massacre takes place in episode 8. As the Imperial presence continues to grow on Ghorman and the local people grow more and more resentful, a demonstration begins in the plaza. Although the protest is initially peaceful, an Imperial sniper tactically shoots one of their own troops, which means violence quickly descends on the square to devastating results.

"E8 has to be one of the best TV episodes ever. Period," one fan wrote on Reddit, and there are plenty of viewers who agree.

"That the Empire lit the match by having their sniper shoot one of their own? Masterful," someone else replied.

"I’m still sick to my stomach after watching it," wrote another viewer. "It's going to stay with me for a long time."

The episode also saw Syril (Kyle Soller) meet his end in Tarkin Square – after finally coming face to face with Cassian Andor. The two fight after Syril spots Cassian across the plaza, but Cassian doesn't recognize him. "Who are you?" he asks, before Carro Rylanz shoots Syril in the head.

"Andor saying 'Who are you' and watching the realization on Syril's face that the axe forgets but the tree never forgets. That was powerful," said one fan. "Absolutely gutting. I had a feeling he was gonna go down in the massacre, but not like that. Damn," another agreed.

Others have drawn comparisons to another popular episode in season 1. "That shit was on the same level as One Way Out," someone else wrote, referring to episode 10 of the first season, in which Cassian breaks out of prison on Narkina 5. "That's high praise in my opinion."

New episodes of Andor season 2 are releasing weekly on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with our Andor season 2 release schedule or, for more, check out our Andor season 2 review.