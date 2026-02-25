Disney is reportedly worried about fan reaction to The Mandalorian and Grogu, but thinks Star Wars: Starfighter "is more likely to satisfy"

A new report states that Disney thinks Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter will go over better with audiences than Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Per Variety, The Mandalorian and Grogu is "something of a question mark" for The Mouse, and that it "may not seem like a big-screen proposition for any but the most die-hard Baby Yoda lovers." The report also mentions the largely negative reaction to the film's first trailer, which was strange in tone, among other things... though the second fared much better.

Per the official tagline, the New Republic enlists Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his unbearably cute, tiny, and green apprentice Grogu following "the fall of the Galactic Empire, during a period where remaining Imperial warlords threaten the galaxy." Much like the report posits... I will be mostly seated for Grogu, and am keen for another surprise cameo from none other than Babu Frik.

Apparently, Disney believes Star Wars: Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling, is more "likely to satisfy fans." We still don't know too much about the film, other than the fact that it's a standalone movie that takes place about five years after The Rise of Skywalker. Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and newcomer Flynn Grey also star. To give Disney some credit, a brand new theatrical adventure with brand new characters might be refreshing to diehard fans (even if there's no tiny green baby guy).

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22. Star Wars: Starfighter is set to release on May 28, 2027. For more on a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.