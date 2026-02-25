Disney is reportedly worried about fan reaction to The Mandalorian and Grogu, but thinks Star Wars: Starfighter "is more likely to satisfy"

A new report states that Disney thinks Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter will go over better with audiences than Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Per Variety, The Mandalorian and Grogu is "something of a question mark" for The Mouse, and that it "may not seem like a big-screen proposition for any but the most die-hard Baby Yoda lovers." The report also mentions the largely negative reaction to the film's first trailer, which was strange in tone, among other things... though the second fared much better.

