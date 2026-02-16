New Mandalorian and Grogu teaser feels like classic Star Wars as the galaxy's first movie since 2019 gears up for release
The Mandalorian and Grogu blasts onto the big screen very soon
A brand new teaser for The Mandalorian and Grogu is here, and it's teasing another trailer – though it also includes some new footage.
In the teaser, which you can watch below, we see X-wings flying against a sunset, an R2 unit, and Din Djarin strapping Grogu into his seat after the youngling starts messing with the Razor Crest controls. "Never touch the buttons," Mando says, which is sound advice.
The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MfesliKPCfFebruary 16, 2026
The footage is a combination of familiar Star Wars vibes (it even has the classic music) and the loveable duo dynamic we've missed these past few years, so we can expect more of that tone in the full length trailer coming tomorrow (February 17).
The Mandalorian and Grogu marks the first big screen Star Wars adventure since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and it will be the first time we've seen Din Djarin and his tiny green charge since 2023.
Pedro Pascal returns as the Mandalorian himself, while sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver joins the franchise as Colonel Ward. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is Rotta the Hutt.
"[With] The Mandalorian and Grogu, it was not my intention to find a fourth franchise," Weaver said last year. "I didn't ever imagine that I would enter the Star Wars world. But what's interesting about Star Wars now is they're no longer trying to do the Star Wars to end all Star Wars. They're letting the universe exist, and tell[ing] really interesting stories within that."
Next up for Star Wars is Maul – Shadow Lord, which promises to tell us more about what the former Sith Lord was up to in the gap between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
The Mandalorian and Grogu hits the big screen this May 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
