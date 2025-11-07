Star Wars newcomer Sigourney Weaver thinks the franchise is more interesting now: "They're no longer trying to do the Star Wars to end all Star Wars"

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters next year

Sigourney Weaver
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver is set to star in the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, adding Star Wars to her collection of fan-favorite movie franchises, which includes Avatar and Alien. For the actor, however, it was all about the script. "That's my compass," she told Empire.

"[With] The Mandalorian and Grogu, it was not my intention to find a fourth franchise," she continued, "I didn't ever imagine that I would enter the Star Wars world. But what's interesting about Star Wars now is they're no longer trying to do the Star Wars to end all Star Wars. They're letting the universe exist, and tell[ing] really interesting stories within that."

In the film, Weaver plays Colonel Ward, a leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers and a former pilot for the Rebel Alliance. She was briefly teased in the first trailer, unveiled in September. "I think Jon Favreau thought, 'Okay, we want this very strong character. Let’s make it a woman.' I'm not sure it was supposed to be a woman," Weaver revealed.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

