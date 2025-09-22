Star Wars returns to the big screen with the first Mandalorian & Grogu trailer, which features AT-AT action, Rotta the Hutt, and Sigourney Weaver
The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu is finally here
The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu has finally arrived, and it sets up another adventure for our favorite intergalactic father-son duo.
The trailer, which you can watch above, doesn't give much away. We see Din Djarin and Din Grogu on missions together – including an adorable moment with Baby Yoda using a telescope – and also get a glimpse of Sigourney Weaver's Republic character. Grogu also spends a lot of time hanging out with some Anzellans (AKA Babu Friks), and we get a look at Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt from behind in a gladiatorial ring of some kind. In short, it looks like classic Mando.
This is not the same trailer that GamesRadar+ laid eyes on at Star Wars Celebration 2025, which also made us think the movie is taking the franchise back to its roots. So, we can hopefully still expect that footage to make its way to a wide release sometime before the movie releases.
The Mandalorian season 3 ending saw Din Djarin and Din Grogu settle down on Nevarro together, after Mando formally adopted Baby Yoda as his own. At the moment, it's unclear if The Mandalorian season 4 will follow the movie.
"I think we go to the storytelling originally that we loved with Mando. We're with the kid and Mando quite a bit, and their journey is forefront," one of the actors who brings the Mandalorian to life, Brendan Wayne, said recently.
The Mandalorian & Grogu is the next Star Wars movie to arrive, landing in theaters on May 22, 2026.
In the meantime, you can get up to speed on the next movie after that, Star Wars: Starfighter, or see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
