The Mandalorian & Grogu will put Mando and Baby Yoda's "journey" at the "forefront," according to one Star Wars actor: "We go to the storytelling originally that we loved"

The Mandalorian & Grogu is taking the fan-favorite Star Wars characters to the big screen for the first time, but fans can rest assured that what made the Disney Plus series special will carry on for the next adventure.

At least, that's what Mando actor Brendan Wayne said about the upcoming film, which is set to be released next year. Wayne is one of the three actors responsible for bringing Din Djarin to life, along with Pedro Pascal and stuntman Lateef Crowder.

"I think we go to the storytelling originally that we loved with Mando. We're with the kid and Mando quite a bit, and their journey is forefront," he said during an interview with Rebel Force Radio (via Mandoverse Updates on X).

Wayne's comments seem to imply that the film hopefully won't get lost in Star Wars lore or be packed with nostalgic cameos, focusing instead on the evolving relationship between Mando and Grogu.

At this year's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm screened new footage behind closed doors for those in attendance. The images, as reported by GamesRadar+, showed Mando blasting his way through some troopers on a ship and Grogu using the Force to destroy a droid, while offering a first look at Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White (who plays Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt).

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is directing, with Lucasfilm's chief creative officer Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy producing. The film is set to pick up the story from the ending of The Mandalorian season 3, where we saw the main duo settling on Navarro and ready for more adventures.

Other upcoming Star Wars movies in the works include Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling, which will arrive in 2027.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows to know what's next in the franchise, and learn how to watch all Star Wars movies and shows in order for your next marathon.