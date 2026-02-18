After a Super Bowl misstep, the latest Mandalorian and Grogu trailer proves the film will be worth the 7-year wait for Star Wars to return to the big screen

Star Wars might have revolutionized cinema when it first blasted its way onto screens back in 1977, but there has been a lengthy, seven-year drought since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker brought the saga to an ostensible close.

The wait has been filled by a variety of small-screen adventures, including The Mandalorian. It's Pedro Pascal's gunslinging bounty hunter and his adorable little green charge, Baby Yoda, who will soon be making the jump to the big screen to bring this drought to an end.

It should've been an easy win for Disney and Lucasfilm. When the father-son duo debuted in 2019, they were universally adored, smoothing over some of the bad feelings left behind by the divisive sequel trilogy. But, a muddled third season and two lackluster teasers have left audiences lukewarm on The Mandalorian and Grogu – until the latest trailer touched down, anyway.

This is the way

When the film was first announced, I was sure that Mando and Grogu were the right duo to spearhead Star Wars's return to the big screen. Later, when I saw extra footage at Star Wars Celebration 2025, I was even more sure that the film would be a worthy addition to the galaxy far, far away's pantheon, especially because it looked like it was returning to its more straightforward roots.

But the film's first trailer didn't really blow people away, to put it lightly. Audiences were immediately skeptical, criticizing the film for lacking a cinematic look, or for keeping the plot too vague. Then, Lucasfilm followed this teaser up with a highly-anticipated Super Bowl TV spot, which, at just 36-seconds long, revealed nothing about the new film in favor of a beer ad spoof. Somewhat understandably, fans were baffled by the move.

Then, as if sensing a course correction was in order, Lucasfilm finally dropped a worthy trailer. The new footage was purely cinematic, with beautiful shots of an unmasked Din Djarin facing off against a giant, snake-like creature in a moment that looks straight out of a Ralph McQuarrie painting, X-wings against a burnt orange, setting sun, and Grogu meditating in a green, swampy space like Yoda before him.

While the plot is still vague, the visuals are undeniably striking and worthy of an IMAX outing. But, even with the storyline being kept under wraps, this latest trailer shows enough to spur excitement. We see Mando back to his bounty hunting ways, while a Clone Wars character, Embo, also makes his live-action debut, Grogu seems to be on a solo quest related to his still-mysterious Force powers, and even Martin Scorsese makes a cameo, incredibly enough. In short, the film looks like the perfect mix of the delightful Mando and Grogu adventures we enjoyed for years, Star Wars mysticism, and some Glup Shittos (affectionate). It's exactly the kind of trailer the film sorely needed: one that showcases its heart, rather than just vaguely teasing a new adventure.

Already, the conversation seems to be shifting, as in the wake of the trailer, people took to social media to praise its visuals and share their excitement for the return of Mando and Grogu.

Return of the big screen

The Mandalorian and Grogu was always going to have something of an uphill battle to earn its place on the big screen in light of Star Wars's recent struggles, and Lucasfilm certainly scored some own goals in the run-up to the film's May release. But the reaction to the latest trailer proves that the appetite for a great Star Wars movie is still there.

If The Mandalorian and Grogu can get this right – which I think it will – then the way is primed for Star Wars: Starfighter, the long-gestating Rey movie, and more to make their mark in the theatrical arena, too: maybe even the scrapped Ben Solo movie?

Star Wars belongs on the big screen, after all. And, judging by the latest trailer, the seven-year wait will be more than worth it when Din Djarin and Din Grogu finally make their return this May.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters this May 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.