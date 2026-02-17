After directing 29 films across nearly 60 years, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese finally joins the Star Wars universe as a four-armed monkey creature in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Martin Scorsese is taking on one of his most dramatic roles yet as an alien food vendor in the next Star Wars movie

Martin Scorsese has directed 29 feature films, including some that are consistently ranked among the best movies ever made. Now, he's taking the leap into A Galaxy Far, Far Away by joining the cast of upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu as a four-armed monkey looking food vendor who has an encounter with Pedro Pascal's Din Djaron, the eponymous Mandalorian.

The scene is featured in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, with many viewers noticing Scrosese's recognizable voice as the actor behind the scenes. The casting was then confirmed on social media by the official Star Wars accounts.

Scorsese has never been shy about stepping in front of the camera for cameos, sometimes even in his own films, with a particularly memorable performance as himself in recent streaming hit The Studio. He's also performed as a voice actor before, with a role in 2004 animated film Shark Tale.

As much as Scorsese is undeniably a prestige filmmaker whose visceral subjects often delve deep into the rough edges of the human condition, he's also generally had a good sense of humor about himself and his work, and he's not afraid to go outside his usual style. Judging by the brief clip, he's a pitch-perfect choice for his still unnamed Star Wars alien, the kind of cameo that has become a mark of prestige in its own right.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows that are currently in the works.

