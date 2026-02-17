After directing 29 films across nearly 60 years, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese finally joins the Star Wars universe as a four-armed monkey creature in The Mandalorian and Grogu
Martin Scorsese is taking on one of his most dramatic roles yet as an alien food vendor in the next Star Wars movie
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Martin Scorsese has directed 29 feature films, including some that are consistently ranked among the best movies ever made. Now, he's taking the leap into A Galaxy Far, Far Away by joining the cast of upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu as a four-armed monkey looking food vendor who has an encounter with Pedro Pascal's Din Djaron, the eponymous Mandalorian.
The scene is featured in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, with many viewers noticing Scrosese's recognizable voice as the actor behind the scenes. The casting was then confirmed on social media by the official Star Wars accounts.
Here's the clip:
A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)
A photo posted by on
Scorsese has never been shy about stepping in front of the camera for cameos, sometimes even in his own films, with a particularly memorable performance as himself in recent streaming hit The Studio. He's also performed as a voice actor before, with a role in 2004 animated film Shark Tale.
As much as Scorsese is undeniably a prestige filmmaker whose visceral subjects often delve deep into the rough edges of the human condition, he's also generally had a good sense of humor about himself and his work, and he's not afraid to go outside his usual style. Judging by the brief clip, he's a pitch-perfect choice for his still unnamed Star Wars alien, the kind of cameo that has become a mark of prestige in its own right.
The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows that are currently in the works.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.