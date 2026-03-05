Boba Fett star all but confirms his Star Wars bounty hunter won't show up in The Mandalorian and Grogu: "[I’m] shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches"

It sounds as though Star Wars fans won't get to see one of the franchise's best bounty hunters, Boba Fett, anytime soon, including in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

"[I’m] shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I’m going to come out sweeter, darling," said Temuera Morrison in an interview with Inverse. Morrison played the titular antihero in the 2021 show The Book of Boba Fett. However, fans have yet to see Boba Fett return to the screen in the years since.

It seems as though the star has not been asked to return in The Mandalorian and Grogu, either. Morrison spoke up in 2025, asking fans to "send a fax, or a letter or an email" to Lucasfilm, lobbying for his return. However, Morrison says the studio wasn't too impressed with his efforts. "I was only joking. I’m at a convention, and I say stupid things," added the star. "Then I’ve got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: 'Look, you’ve been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later.'"

Morrison first appeared in the 2002 movie Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, as Jango Fett, aka the human that later clone soldiers are based on. "I’m Jango. I’m Boba. I’m Commander Cody. I’m all the clones. I’m Captain Rex.... the list goes on, so I really can’t complain," said Morrison. The star thought he then had his big break with The Book of Boba Fett. But, despite having so much potential, it was met with mixed reviews, an average Rotten Tomatoes score, and low viewership.

Nevertheless, Morrison still looks back on the experience with a positive attitude. "It was a big deal for me," said the star. "When you do a series like Boba Fett and work with Ming-Na [Wen], I started to think, 'Man, this is it. I’m away. Season 2, 3, 4.' But at the end of it, we had a great time. I was honored to be brought back after all that time."

The Mandalorian and Grogu goes on without Morrison, starring Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin who, alongside his young apprentice Grogu, must protect the New Republic from scattered warlords. The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on May 22.