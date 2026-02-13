Despite streaming struggles, Star Wars show Skeleton Crew may be getting a second season

A fresh Production Weekly listing gives a new hope to Skeleton Crew fans

Jude Law as Jod in Skeleton Crew
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Skeleton Crew might be about to plunder a second season – according to a new listing.

As revealed in Production Weekly, which updates the industry on movements in Hollywood and beyond, Skeleton Crew season 2 is 'in development.'

While that is no indicator of filming starting any time soon – or at all – it gives fresh hope to one of the most overlooked and underrated projects from a galaxy far, far away in recent years.

