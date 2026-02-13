Despite streaming struggles, Star Wars show Skeleton Crew may be getting a second season

Skeleton Crew might be about to plunder a second season – according to a new listing.

As revealed in Production Weekly, which updates the industry on movements in Hollywood and beyond, Skeleton Crew season 2 is 'in development.'

While that is no indicator of filming starting any time soon – or at all – it gives fresh hope to one of the most overlooked and underrated projects from a galaxy far, far away in recent years.

The 2024 Disney Plus series saw Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood encounter a group of children lost in outer space. From there, the gang are caught up in a Goonies-style adventure with twists, turns, and more pirates than you can shake a lightsaber at.

Despite a warm response from fans and critics alike, Skeleton Crew failed to crack the Nielsen top 10 for streaming upon its debut. The first two episodes garnered 382 million minutes watched in its first week, the lowest of any live-action Star Wars series to date.

Skeleton Crew co-creator Christopher Ford even hinted that an idea was also brewing for a second season, while also plotting to sidestep the issues the Stranger Things actors encountered in their later years when aging out of their roles.

"We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do," Ford told Collider. "We have a built-in ticking clock of the kids and their age, and by the time we would get production going, we know what age they would be. So, we would be writing towards that."

Even without Skeleton Crew, there are plenty of Star Wars riches inbound. Ahsoka season 2 is on the way, while The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter are hitting cinemas in May 2026 and May 2027 respectively.

For more, check our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.