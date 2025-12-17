Ahsoka season 2 is missing from Disney's updated 2026 slate, and fans are worried that it's been pushed back to 2027

We may have to wait a while longer for Ahsoka season 2

Ahsoka episode 4
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka season 2 may not be coming to Disney Plus in 2026 after all.

The Star Wars show was notably absent from Disney's updated slate during the company's Q4 earnings call, and fans are worried that this means it'll be delayed another year to 2027.

