Ahsoka season 2 is missing from Disney's updated 2026 slate, and fans are worried that it's been pushed back to 2027

Ahsoka season 2 may not be coming to Disney Plus in 2026 after all.

The Star Wars show was notably absent from Disney's updated slate during the company's Q4 earnings call, and fans are worried that this means it'll be delayed another year to 2027.

The second season didn't have an official release date but, as filming wrapped in September 2025, it was assumed that it would be coming our way sometime in 2026. Plus, season 1 premiered back in August 2023, so the new season has been a long time coming.

"Really hope it's just a fuck up because I am so excited for season 2 and if I have to wait another whole year I'm going to be so so sad," said one Twitter user.

"It's actually mad disrespectful to the audience if they make the gap between the seasons 4 years. And the show isn't even that good to begin with," wrote another.

"EVERYTHING TAKES TOO FUCKING LONG TO MAKE," complained someone else.

Rosario Dawson plays Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano in the show, alongside a cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general Hera Syndulla, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Season 2 will also see Game of Thrones star Rory McCann take over from the late Ray Stevenson to play former Jedi Baylan Skoll.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, but season 2 reportedly isn't set to start with a time jump. That means we'll pick straight back up with Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea after Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped. Other than that, though, plot details remain tightly under wraps.

While we wait for more updates on the Ahsoka season 2 release date, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.