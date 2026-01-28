Star Wars' Daisy Ridley says it's unlikely we'll get any news about the Rey movie before 2027: "In the future sometime"

May the patience be with you, fellow Star Wars fans! We may not hear any news about the franchise's promised Rey movie until 2027 at the earliest, Daisy Ridley has revealed.

The actor was asked by USA Today how likely it is that we'll get an update on the film this year, to which she candidly replied: "Maybe. I don't know about 2026. In the future sometime, yeah."

Disney and Lucasfilm announced that they were working on a Rey movie way back at Star Wars Celebration 2023. We were told it'd follow Rey as she attempts to rebuild a new Jedi Order post-Rise of Skywalker, with the studios having already pinned down a director: Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Shinoy. Since then, though, there doesn't seem to have been much movement on it behind the scenes.

"There are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, 'Oh, maybe they will actually happen,'" an apprehensive Ridley told IGN back in December. "I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast… But with [the Rey movie] particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it."

For now, we'll just have to settle for seeing Ridley take on brain-chomping corpses – rather than Siths and stormtroopers – in Zak Hilditch's new horror We Bury the Dead. In it, Ridley plays Ava, a physical therapist who travels from the US to Australia to track down her missing husband following a zombie outbreak.

While we wait (a long time) for more news on Rey's movie