Nearly 1000 days after it was announced, Daisy Ridley says Rey's Star Wars movie will be worth the wait

There's been very little movement on Star Wars' upcoming Rey standalone movie, but star Daisy Ridley has promised it will be worth the wait.

“Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, 'Oh, maybe they will actually happen,’” Ridley told IGN of the reality of films being stuck in limbo.

“I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast… But with [the Rey movie] particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”

It's closing in on 1000 days since the untitled Rey movie was first unveiled at 2023's Star Wars Celebration in London.

The Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed Rey movie was announced at the 2023 event along with confirmation of its place on the Star Wars timeline – which will see a post-Rise of Skywalker Rey attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order.

In fairness to the Rey movie, the other two projects unveiled at SWC 2023 haven't seen the light of day yet either.

The first, a James Mangold-helmed movie set thousands of years in the past, hasn't moved along in the past few years, while Dave Filoni's "climactic" Mando-verse movie has seemingly shuffled aside for now in favor of next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adam Driver recently revealed that he was planning to appear in The Hunt for Ben Solo, but the project ultimately fell apart after a negative reaction from some Disney bosses.

For more on what is in the works in a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.