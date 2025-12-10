Nearly 1000 days after it was announced, Daisy Ridley says Rey's Star Wars movie will be worth the wait

News
By published

It's been almost three years since the Rey movie was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration

Rey in The Rise of Skywalker
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

There's been very little movement on Star Wars' upcoming Rey standalone movie, but star Daisy Ridley has promised it will be worth the wait.

“Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, 'Oh, maybe they will actually happen,’” Ridley told IGN of the reality of films being stuck in limbo.

“I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast… But with [the Rey movie] particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”

The Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed Rey movie was announced at the 2023 event along with confirmation of its place on the Star Wars timeline – which will see a post-Rise of Skywalker Rey attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.