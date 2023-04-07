Three new live-action Star Wars movies have been announced

Three new live-action Star Wars movies are on the way from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The news comes from Star Wars Celebration London, where Total Film is on the ground. First up, Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is directing a movie in the deep past about the first Jedi to wield a lightsaber.

"When I first started talking to [Kathleen Kennedy] about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do," Mangold said on stage at SWC. "And I thought about a biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from? When did we discover it? When did we learn how to use it?"

Filoni’s movie will tie together the Disney Plus shows (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett) in a “cinematic event" that will take place between Return Of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Obaid-Chinoy will take us beyond The Rise of Skywalker to the rebuilding of the Jedi Order – led by none other than Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker. "I have spent the better part of my life meeting real heroes who are overcoming oppressive regimes and battling impossible odds," she said at SWC. "And I think that is the heart of Star Wars." The film is set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

