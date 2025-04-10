The writer of Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie gives a very positive update: "I hope it's on the way sooner than you think"

The writer of Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie has given a very positive update.

Not much is known about the film yet, but Ryan Gosling is reportedly starring, and it's set after The Rise of Skywalker on the Star Wars timeline.

"I am [excited] too," writer Jonathan Tropper told Screen Rant. "I hope it's on the way sooner than you think."

The next Star Wars movie to release is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will arrive in theaters in May 2026. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously said the Levy movie would arrive afterwards. "I'm producing the Mandalorian movie right now, and I'm also producing Shawn Levy's movie, which is after that," she commented.

Beyond these two projects, there is also a Rey movie in development, with Daisy Ridley returning to her Star Wars role. However, there's no word yet on when that might be arriving in theaters. The most recent update for that project is a new writer following Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's departure: George Nolfi will now write the script. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still directing.

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK in a triple episode premiere. The Mandalorian & Grogu, meanwhile, is coming on May 22, 2026.

