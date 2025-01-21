Barbie star Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to lead the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy's new Star Wars project. If confirmed, Gosling would be the untitled movie's first official cast member.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Levy's Star Wars project has been in development since 2022, with frequent collaborator Jonathan Tropper penning the script. Gosling, of course, shot to stardom with the 2004 rom-dram The Notebook and much more recently dazzled as Ken in Barbie, which earned him a nod for Best Supporting Actor at The Academy Awards.

Despite these key details, there isn't a whole lot else that we know about the flick, which isn't surprising as Disney has historically been tight-lipped about internal Star Wars projects.

THR does report that Levy's adaptation won't be connected to the Skywalker Saga that centers around legacy characters like Luke and Anakin Skywalker. It's also reportedly a standalone movie. Other than those deets, we're pretty much in the dark for now.

Thankfully, Levy's movie is far from the only Star Wars project happening right now, and surprise, surprise, we actually know a fair deal about some of them, including The Mandalorian & Grogu. For more on everything in development in the galaxy far, far away, do be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.

