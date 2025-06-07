Star Wars: Starfighter has Mia Goth in its tractor beam as the big movie villain

Things might not necessarily be moving at light speed, but casting updates are certainly picking up with news that Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter film has a brand new addition to join Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away. A report from Variety reveals that the star of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine will be kicking up a fuss in space as the mysterious villain facing off against Ryan Gosling's titular pilot.

The announcement comes after the film was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo this April. The Deadpool & Wolverine helmer and Gosling attended, but kept pretty quiet about plot details. What we do know is that it'll be another daring venture in the franchise that has no connection to the Skywalker Saga and will be set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker.

The news of Goth's signing for the film comes after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Oscar winner Mikey Madison was initially offered the part of a villain but passed on the offer due to pay issues. Now, it seems that Goth will be snatching up the role, marking out a continuously busy run of movies that will certainly draw some attention.

Besides signing on to a new Star Wars gig, Goth will also appear later this year alongside Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi in Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of Frankenstein for Netflix. The film, which is set to stream in November, has also just received an R-rating, which for the star of Ti West's X trilogy really isn't anything new. As for Star Wars: Starfighter, Goth will be jumping to lightspeed pretty soon, with filming set to begin this year for a 2027 release date. Before that, Pedro Pascal will be donning his beskar armor for the big screen in Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set for release in May 22, 2026. For every other Star Wars movie and show coming up on our scanners, head on over here.