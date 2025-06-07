GDT's Frankenstein gets an R-rating for "bloody violence and grisly images"

When venturing into Mary Shelley's beloved horror classic about man playing god, it's safe to say that things will get a little messy. It makes perfect sense, then, why the new Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein from Guillermo del Toro is receiving a hard R-rating due to the story being inevitably filled with blood, brutality, and body parts being stitched together in a questionable manner.

The incredible trailer for the upcoming movie was released last week and displayed del Toro at the top of his creature-feature-making game. All that was missing was hearing Oscar Isaac as this iteration's Victor Von Frankenstein proclaiming "it's alive" (the 'it' in this case being Jacob Elordi), and we'd be golden. Ah, well, you can't have everything, right?

As for the new rating for the film, well, it's been marked with the aforementioned certificate thanks to “bloody violence and grisly images” according to the MPA, which, quite frankly, gets us even more excited. There's also the fact that the film is bursting with the undeniable love and passion that the film's director has been waiting to unleash since childhood.

Speaking at the TUDUM event last week, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said, “This is, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life. I first read Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein as a kid and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me an almost religious state. Monsters have become my personal belief system.” Joining him in accomplishing this dream, along with Isaac and Elordi, are Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Ralph Ineson, and Charles Dance.

You'll be able to see how he handles this monstrous endeavor when Frankenstein stomps onto Netflix in November.