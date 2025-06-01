First trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein revealed at Netflix Tudum is a gothic fever dream with an obsessed Oscar Isaac and monstrous Jacob Elordi

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has arrived - and it's just as beautiful and haunting as we could've imagined.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein is on a haunting journey. "I had a terrifying vision, an idea that took shape in my mind," he explains.

We see him present his scientific research to a group of naysayers before cutting to him climbing up a tower to make an electrical shock occur – the very electric shock that brings Frankenstein's monster to life. The clip ends with the monster killing men aboard a ship, and it's ooky spooky.

A different teaser was initially shown behind closed doors at a Netflix event earlier this year.

The film, which serves as an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, follows Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz), who must track down Frankenstein’s Monster (Jacob Elordi) – who is believed to have died in a fire 40 years before – in order to carry out and continue the controversial experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein was first announced back in 2007, but was stalled at Universal by 2014. The project was revived by Netflix in 2023.

Only Monsters Play God. Frankenstein, a film by Guillermo del Toro, is on Netflix this November. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/geUPc563w6June 1, 2025

The star-studded cast also includes Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christian Convery, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Andrew Garfield was initially set to star as Frankenstein's Monster before being forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought about by the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Frankenstein is set to hit Netflix in November. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.