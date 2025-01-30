First Frankenstein trailer shown behind closed doors teases Guillermo del Toro's gothic nightmare for Netflix and reveals Jacob Elordi's monster

A first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie for Netflix is here, though it was shown behind closed doors.

At a Next on Netflix event attended by GamesRadar+, we were treated to a special message from the director as well as the trailer. "The character has fused with my soul," del Toro said, adding: "It doesn't get more personal than this."

The trailer, which has not been released to the public, shows Oscar Isaac's Dr. Frankenstein assembling his monster (played by Jacob Elordi) as a storm rages outside. Frankenstein is later startled awake by the monster looming at the end of his bed, and the clip ends with the monster wanting to tell his side of the story. We also see Mia Goth's Elizabeth and Christoph Waltz's Dr. Pretorius.

A new image has been released to the public, which shows Dr. Frankenstein at what appears to be a lecture of some kind. Check it out above.

The first look at the movie was released back in November 2024 and showed Frankenstein at work in his laboratory, with the monster lying on an operating table.

Andrew Garfield was originally set to play the role of the monster, but was ultimately replaced by Elordi. "I'm, of course, disappointed that I didn't get to do it because I love Guillermo and I love Oscar and everyone that he assembled," Garfield shared recently. "But meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that, 'No, maybe he needed that experience more than me.' That was cool, to feel that he had a really spectacular time on that job."

Frankenstein will be released this fall. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.