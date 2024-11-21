Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein gets spooky first look with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi

Vanity Fair has released a first look at Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth.

The first look picture takes place in the gothic ruins of a laboratory, with a view of Oscar Isaac's Dr. Victor Frankenstein from behind and a faceless Jacob Elordi aka Frankenstein's monster lying on the slab.

"Gothic romance was born partially out of the fascination with ruins,” del Toro told Vanity Fair, speaking on the first look pic. "Sometimes they’re more beautiful than the building complete because it’s the clash of creation and destruction." Check out the photo below.

Guillermo del Toro writes and directs the pic which is based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley. The film was first announced back in 2007, but was stalled at Universal by 2014. Netflix revived the project in 2023, following del Toro's Academy Awards win for Best Animated Feature for Pinocchio. Filming began in February of this year and wrapped on September 30.

Andrew Garfield was previously set to star as Frankenstein's monster before Elordi took over due to scheduling conflicts caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The star-studded cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Feliz Kammer, Christian Convery, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson in undisclosed roles.

Anne Hathaway is ‘Mother Mary,’ Jacob Elordi is ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘M3GAN’ returns—meet the movies of 2025. https://t.co/ZB06xtyBHmNovember 21, 2024

Frankenstein does not yet have a release date, though it is set to premiere on Netflix most likely in 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.