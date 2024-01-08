Saltburn star replaces Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein leaving fans heartbroken

Netflix has released an updated cast list for Guillermo del Toro's reimagining of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, confirming that Jacob Eloridi will replace Andrew Garfield as the monster, and some fans are less than happy over the news.

The streaming giant’s tweet , detailing the new ensemble for Del Toro’s upcoming monster movie, solidifies that the Saltburn star will join Dune ’s Oscar Isaac, Django Unchained ’s Christoph Waltz, Pearl ’s Mia Goth, and All Quiet on the Western Front’s Felix Kammerer, with Andrew Garfield nowhere in sight.

But the surprising change has not gone unnoticed as fans were quick to air out their disappointment below the tweet. "I don't care about the updates anymore my heart is already mourning Andrew Garfield ok??" replied one user, another chimed in "WE WANTED ANDREW!!" followed by comments suggesting Garfield’s departure will prove to be a great loss for the movie.

Not everyone was disappointed by the news however, with some viewers sharing their excitement for Del Toro casting Elordi AKA the internet's favorite boy of the month. "Jacob deserves it. I respect Andrew of course." tweeted one fan, with another adding, "Jacob too!?? Oh, we won."

It was announced in March 2023 that The Amazing Spider-Man himself (Garfield) would join the project alongside Goth and Isaac, and was later rumored that he would be playing Frankenstein’s monster, a role that Eloridi has now presumably taken over.

However not much is known of the project at this point, only that the film is based on the original 19th-century horror novel by Shelley, and influenced by the 1931 film adaptation. The project has been in the works for a while according to the filmmaker, who has worked with Netflix previously on his 2023 limited horror series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.