Amazon’s Gaming Week sale ends this weekend - these are the 9 deals you don’t want to miss

All good things must come to an end, and Amazon’s current Gaming Week sale will close out in just a couple of days time. The event is scheduled to end on Sunday May 5, so we’d recommend getting in on some of these record-low prices sooner rather than later.

We’re seeing plenty of discounts across some of the biggest brands in gaming hardware this weekend. Things generally seem to be centered around the PC crew, with particularly strong discounts on keyboards, mice, and headsets. However, console and handheld lovers can also get in on the action. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch accessories with record-breaking savings up for grabs right now, like the Nitro Deck down to $44.99 (was $59.99) and the mClassic upscaler at $84.99 (was $99.99) to boot.

We’ve scoured those shelves for the best and brightest offers in this year’s Amazon Gaming Week sale. That means you’ll find all our favorite discounts on the tech we love just below.

Amazon Gaming Week Sale at a glance

1. Asus ROG Azoth | $249.99 $167.09 at Amazon

Save $82 - The Asus ROG Azoth is the best gaming keyboard on the market right now, packing a fantastic typing experience, hot-swappable switches, rock-solid wireless connection, and plenty of extras. This is generally a $199.99 keyboard when on sale, and while it has dropped to $157 in recent weeks, this is still a fantastic offer not to be missed. Buy it if: ✅ You want hot-swappable switches

✅ You need more controls than a 65% keyboard

✅ You prefer a bouncy typing feel Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a full number pad

❌ You want a smaller form factor Price Check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $249.99



2. Tekken 8 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The hugely popular latest instalment in the Tekken series has just seen its first major price cut at Amazon. You can pick up the launch edition for just $49.99 right now. That’s a $20 discount on the $69.99 title - impressive considering we’ve never seen it deviate too far from MSRP since launch earlier this year. Buy it if: ✅ You’re a fighting game novice

✅ You’re a fighting game veteran

✅ You like multiplayer games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t like fighting games Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $69.99



3. Razer BlackWidow V4 | $169.99 $131.51 at Amazon

Save $38 - The Razer BlackWidow V4 is a massive gaming keyboard - and the best in the business if you want a full-sized model. You’re getting a record-low price on this beast at Amazon right now, with the green-switch model kicking down to $131.51 for the first time. Buy it if: ✅ You want a full control suite

✅ You have plenty of desk space

✅ A wrist rest is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a smaller working space

❌ You don’t need all the macro options Price Check: Best Buy: $131.52 | Walmart: OOS



4. Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set | $79.99 $55.60 at Amazon

Save $24.39 - Find yourself cramping over smaller Joy-Con? The Hori Split Pad Compact does sacrifice some motion controls and wireless connectivity, but the larger base makes for a far more comfortable experience overall and gives you access to two programmable back buttons as well. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the fully dockable attachment set, with the controller system going below $60 for the first time. Buy it if: ✅ You don’t need motion controls or rumble

✅ You play in both handheld and docked mode

✅ You want a larger controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to maximize multiplayer opportunities

❌ You don’t play docked often Price Check: Walmart: $69.92 | Best Buy: $79.99



5. Marseille mClassic Plug and Play Upscaler | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - It’s a smaller saving, but the Marseille mClassic upscaler is a fantastic piece of kit we use every day. You’ll notice an immediate improvement in your Nintendo Switch picture with this little dongle attached - and right now it’s available for just a few cents off its lowest price yet. Buy it if: ✅ You regularly play on the big screen

✅ You want to bump up your Switch’s graphics

✅ You’re investing in a high-end setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play in handheld mode



6. CRKD Nitro Deck | $59.99 $44.98 at Amazon

Save $15 - Another Ninty gadget here. The CRKD Nitro Deck blew us away in testing, offering all the features you can expect to find in official controllers while also providing plenty of extra space on the gamepad. The shell design does bulk out the console a little, but for $44.98 this is excellent value right now - after all, this is a record low price by around $5. Buy it if: ✅ You find Joy-Con uncomfortable

✅ You still want access to all Switch features

✅ You don’t want to risk thumbstick drift Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a more streamlined form factor

❌ You want to keep everything in a case Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: OOS



7. Razer Moray in-ear monitor | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Between their all-day comfort, THX certified audio, and fantastic handling of multiple inputs, the Razer Moray in-ear monitors are some of the best available right now. They’re also at their lowest ever price in Amazon’s Gaming Week sale - under $100 for the first time. Buy it if: ✅ You mix between a lot of different audio sources

✅ You need comfort for long sessions

✅ Audio quality is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t want extra cleaning faff

❌ You need a microphone built in Price Check: Razer: $129.99

8. KTC 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - You’ll find a cool $150 discount on this already well-priced OLED monitor at Amazon, with a tickable coupon for an extra $50 off all together. That drops the entire 27-inch panel down to just $599.99 - a brand new record low price on the respected KTC G27P6. Buy it if: ✅ You don’t want to break the bank on an OLED monitor

✅ You play at 1440p

✅ You have more than one platform Don't buy it if: ❌ HDR is a priority

❌ You need a bigger screen



9. Razer Edge | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - A massive $150 discount brings the Razer Edge streaming tablet (and Kishi controllers) down to just $249.99. That might seem like a lot for a Game Pass machine, but considering you’re also getting solid Remote Play support (as well as everything else) for just $50 more than Sony’s one trick pony this is a fantastic opportunity. This is the first time we’ve ever seen the Edge down at $249.99 - previous sales tapped out at $299. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription

✅ You want to run emulators

✅ You want more than just a Remote Play device Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t play via streaming services

❌ You’d rather invest in a handheld PC Price Check: Razer $399.99 | Best Buy: out of stock



When will Amazon Gaming Week end? The current Amazon Gaming Week sale will officially close out on Sunday May 5, likely at midnight. That means you’ve only got a couple more days to take advantage of this sale - your next chance at savings will be Memorial Day at the end of the month.

Should you wait for Prime Day? As they do with any Amazon sale, the threat of upcoming Prime Day offers loom large. The summer sale, exclusively for members, generally kicks off around the second week of July so we do have a little wait until then. We’re not exactly expecting this year’s Prime Day gaming deals to significantly better than the offers we’re enjoying at the moment, though. Rather, the scope of discounts will be much wider. If you’ve had your eye on any of the above tech for some time, we’d recommend jumping in - it probably won’t be much cheaper later in the year. However, if you’re still holding out on a gadget that isn’t included in this round of discounts we’d certainly suggest holding out.