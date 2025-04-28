Amazon's Gaming Week sale has record-low prices on some of my favorite gadgets, but these 13 deals stand out above the rest

Some of my favorite tech at record-low prices

Amazon's Gaming Week sale has just dropped onto the shelves, promising discounts on all your favorite gadgets until May 4. The majority of discounts are centered around PC accessories with the odd game thrown in for good measure, but there are some gems to be unearthed.

I've scrolled that entire sale this morning, hunting down all the controllers, mice, headsets, keyboards, and more that I can personally recommend. I whittled that list down to only the best gaming hardware at (or near) record-low prices, and that leaves us with 13 deals.

From some of the top gaming mice I've had my hands on to my personal go-to controllers, there's plenty of excellent tech at particularly strong value right now. I go hands-on with these products every day, so you can rest assured that all the deals below represent the very cream of the crop from this week's sale.

Today's best deals in the Amazon Gaming Week sale

EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at AmazonSave $20 -

EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - You'll need to be a Prime member to grab this one, but if so, you're scoring a record-low price on my favorite controller. The EasySMX X10 has only ever dropped to $39.99 in previous sales, and we're $10 lower than that today.

Featured in: Best PC controller

Buy it if:

You play PC and Nintendo Switch
You prioritize a wireless connection
You want clicky face buttons

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want an easy remapping process

Price check: Walmart: $35.99 | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal
Syntech Mini Steam Deck / Asus ROG Ally dock | $41.99 $29.99 at AmazonSave $11 -

Syntech Mini Steam Deck / Asus ROG Ally dock | $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $11 - This is another Prime-exclusive offer, but if you're looking for a slick 6-in-1 docking hub for your handheld the Syntech 6-in-1 is well worth a look. At $29.99 it's never been cheaper, having only ever dipped to this price point twice in the last 12 months. Usually, this is somewhere between $30 and $40.

Featured in: Best Steam Deck dock

Buy it if:

You don't have a lot of space
You prefer a subtle design
You don't need the fastest speeds

Don't buy it if:

You use a DisplayPort monitor

Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal
Genki Covert Dock 2 | $59.99 $49.99 at AmazonSave $10 -

Genki Covert Dock 2 | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The latest Genki Covert Dock 2 has just hit a new record-low price at Amazon, with this gray colorway now $10 off its $59.99 MSRP. That's a considerable amount cheaper than the original model, though I have spotted the white version for a few bucks less in the past.

Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Buy it if:

You travel regularly with your Switch
You want an extra USB-A port
You also need a dedicated charger

Don't buy it if:

You prefer to pack lighter

Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal
Turtle Beach Kone II Air wireless gaming mouse | $119.99 $89.99 at AmazonSave $30 -

Turtle Beach Kone II Air wireless gaming mouse | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon's Gaming Week sale has the Turtle Beach Kone II Air down to within $2 of its lowest price yet. I haven't seen that cheaper $87.99 rate since January of this year, though, and you're still getting fantastic value for money on this wireless pointer at $90.

Featured in: Best gaming mouse

Buy it if:

You have larger hands
You use a palm grip
RGB is a must

Don't buy it if:

You use a fingertip grip

Price check: Walmart: $119.99 | Best Buy: $119.99

View Deal
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Joystick | $129.99 $89.99 at AmazonSave $40 -

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Joystick | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - I've only ever seen the Turtle Beach VelocityOne drop to $109.99 in previous sales, but not only are we under $100 here but we're well past that threshold. $89.99 isn't just a new record-low price on this kit, but it's excellent value for sim fans.

Featured in: Best joysticks for PC

Buy it if:

You want as many functions as possible
You play on Xbox or PC
You need haptic responses

Don't buy it if:

❌ You play on PlayStation

Price check: Walmart: $106.99 | Best Buy: $109.99

View Deal
Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller | $149.99 $99.99 at AmazonSave $50 -

Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Razer Kishi Ultra is a premium piece of kit, but it's just dropped below $100 for the first time. The mobile controller usually only ever hits $130 when on sale, save for a quick step down to $120 in February. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it and we were up at MSRP just yesterday.

Featured in: Best mobile controller

Buy it if:

You play for longer sessions
You prioritize comfort
You like a tactile button feel

Don't buy it if:

❌ You need back buttons
❌ You want to use PS Remote Play
❌ Your phone doesn't have a centered USB-C

Price check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: No stock

View Deal
Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse | $149.99$99.99 at AmazonSave $50 -

Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse is one of my all-time favorites, so the fact that it's dropped to a new record-low price in Amazon's Gaming Week sale is hugely exciting. The $149.99 pointer has dipped down to $120 in the past, but it's never fallen further than that. This price beats the previous record by a full $20.

Featured in: Best gaming mouse

Buy it if:

You need plenty of inputs
You don't like traditional 12-button MMO mice
You like a grippy texture

Don't buy it if:

❌ You need the best battery life

Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal
Atari Official 2600+ | $129.99 $109.99 at AmazonSave $20 -

Atari Official 2600+ | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - It's a smaller saving, but retro fans will be glad to know the official Atari 2600+ HDMI console has just returned to its lowest price yet. There are tons of new features packed into this old favorite, which means it generally sticks close to MSRP. This is only the second time I've seen that $20 saving.

Featured in: Best retro consoles

Buy it if:

You want the classic look and feel
You have OG cartridges
You need an updated video out

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to tinker with additional settings

Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Pro wired open back gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at AmazonSave $60 -

Corsair Virtuoso Pro wired open back gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - The Corsair Virtuoso Pro has just dipped back down to its lowest price yet, a $139.99 record that I've only seen a couple of times this year. This is a $150 headset even when it's on sale, so that additional $10 saving is working particularly hard for you this week.

Featured in: Best PC headset

Buy it if:

You're a streamer
You play in a quieter environment
You don't mind a wired setup

Don't buy it if:

❌ Wireless is a priority
❌ You play in a busy environment

Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: No stock

View Deal
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard | $189.99 $149.95 at WalmartSave $33 -

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard | $189.99 $149.95 at Walmart
Save $33 - Walmart has beaten Amazon with this record-low price on the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%. The brand's first hot-swappable keyboard has only ever dipped to $155 in Amazon's history, but it's down to $149.95 for a new record here.

Featured in: Best Razer keyboard

Buy it if:

You want to swap your switches
You want a mix of compact size and functionality
You need a wrist rest

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a better OLED screen

Price check: Amazon: $156.95 | Best Buy: $169.99

View Deal
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard | $219.99 $197.99 at AmazonSave $22 -

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon
Save $22 - You're saving 10% on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Hall effect gaming keyboard in Amazon's Gaming Week sale, and considering that leaves us with a record-low price on the top deck in the game that's a stunning offer. This is the fourth time I've seen those numbers trickle down this far, and savings have only really started to take off in the last few months.

Featured in: Best gaming keyboard

Buy it if:

You want adjustable switches
You also prioritize typing feel
You're happy with a wired connection

Don't buy it if:

❌ You travel regularly with your setup

Price check: Best Buy: $219.99 | Walmart: $269.99

View Deal
Corsair TC500 Luxe gaming chair | $499.99 $424.99 at AmazonSave $75 -

Corsair TC500 Luxe gaming chair | $499.99 $424.99 at Amazon
Save $75 - The Corsair TC 500 Luxe has just dropped back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon, a return to a $424.99 rate that I've only ever seen once before, and that was back in March. This is normally a $460 chair day to day, even if it's only been at full MSRP for a little bit this year.

Featured in: Best gaming chairs

Buy it if:

You need adjustable lumbar support
You like a unique look
You like a premium finish

Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't need a wide seat base
❌ You need closer arm rests

Price check: Walmart: $424.99 | Best Buy: $424.99

View Deal
Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED 1440p gaming monitor (175Hz) | $1,099.99 $699.99 at AmazonSave $400 -

Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED 1440p gaming monitor (175Hz) | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon
Save $400 - This is an older release, but that means Amazon is only more keen to shift it from the shelves. The Alienware AW3423DW is still one of the more popular models, with its levelled specs and fantastic QD-OLED panel. It's been this cheap a few times this year, but I've never seen it drop lower.

Featured in: Best curved gaming monitor

Buy it if:

Visual pop is a top priority
You want slightly boosted refresh rates
You want a brighter-than-OLED panel

Don't buy it if:

❌ You prioritize 4K resolution over vibrancy

Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

View Deal

When does the Amazon Gaming Week sale end?

Amazon's Gaming Week sale runs from today until May 4, likely closing up shop at midnight. That means there's a full week of gaming deals to take advantage of, and plenty of competing sales (like Newegg's PC Gaming Week sale) to price-match against.

I'm also rounding up all the latest gaming laptop deals and the top PS5 bundles and Nintendo Switch bundles of the week as well.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

