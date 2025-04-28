Amazon's Gaming Week sale has record-low prices on some of my favorite gadgets, but these 13 deals stand out above the rest

Amazon's Gaming Week sale has just dropped onto the shelves, promising discounts on all your favorite gadgets until May 4. The majority of discounts are centered around PC accessories with the odd game thrown in for good measure, but there are some gems to be unearthed.

I've scrolled that entire sale this morning, hunting down all the controllers, mice, headsets, keyboards, and more that I can personally recommend. I whittled that list down to only the best gaming hardware at (or near) record-low prices, and that leaves us with 13 deals.

From some of the top gaming mice I've had my hands on to my personal go-to controllers, there's plenty of excellent tech at particularly strong value right now. I go hands-on with these products every day, so you can rest assured that all the deals below represent the very cream of the crop from this week's sale.

Today's best deals in the Amazon Gaming Week sale

EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You'll need to be a Prime member to grab this one, but if so, you're scoring a record-low price on my favorite controller. The EasySMX X10 has only ever dropped to $39.99 in previous sales, and we're $10 lower than that today. Featured in: Best PC controller Buy it if: ✅ You play PC and Nintendo Switch

✅ You prioritize a wireless connection

✅ You want clicky face buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want an easy remapping process Price check: Walmart: $35.99 | Best Buy: No stock

Syntech Mini Steam Deck / Asus ROG Ally dock | $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - This is another Prime-exclusive offer, but if you're looking for a slick 6-in-1 docking hub for your handheld the Syntech 6-in-1 is well worth a look. At $29.99 it's never been cheaper, having only ever dipped to this price point twice in the last 12 months. Usually, this is somewhere between $30 and $40. Featured in: Best Steam Deck dock Buy it if: ✅ You don't have a lot of space

✅ You prefer a subtle design

✅ You don't need the fastest speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You use a DisplayPort monitor Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

Genki Covert Dock 2 | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The latest Genki Covert Dock 2 has just hit a new record-low price at Amazon, with this gray colorway now $10 off its $59.99 MSRP. That's a considerable amount cheaper than the original model, though I have spotted the white version for a few bucks less in the past. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your Switch

✅ You want an extra USB-A port

✅ You also need a dedicated charger Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer to pack lighter Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Kishi Ultra is a premium piece of kit, but it's just dropped below $100 for the first time. The mobile controller usually only ever hits $130 when on sale, save for a quick step down to $120 in February. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it and we were up at MSRP just yesterday. Featured in: Best mobile controller Buy it if: ✅ You play for longer sessions

✅ You prioritize comfort

✅ You like a tactile button feel Don't buy it if: ❌ You need back buttons

❌ You want to use PS Remote Play

❌ Your phone doesn't have a centered USB-C Price check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: No stock



Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse is one of my all-time favorites, so the fact that it's dropped to a new record-low price in Amazon's Gaming Week sale is hugely exciting. The $149.99 pointer has dipped down to $120 in the past, but it's never fallen further than that. This price beats the previous record by a full $20. Featured in: Best gaming mouse Buy it if: ✅ You need plenty of inputs

✅ You don't like traditional 12-button MMO mice

✅ You like a grippy texture Don't buy it if: ❌ You need the best battery life Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

Atari Official 2600+ | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's a smaller saving, but retro fans will be glad to know the official Atari 2600+ HDMI console has just returned to its lowest price yet. There are tons of new features packed into this old favorite, which means it generally sticks close to MSRP. This is only the second time I've seen that $20 saving. Featured in: Best retro consoles Buy it if: ✅ You want the classic look and feel

✅ You have OG cartridges

✅ You need an updated video out Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to tinker with additional settings Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

Corsair Virtuoso Pro wired open back gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Corsair Virtuoso Pro has just dipped back down to its lowest price yet, a $139.99 record that I've only seen a couple of times this year. This is a $150 headset even when it's on sale, so that additional $10 saving is working particularly hard for you this week. Featured in: Best PC headset Buy it if: ✅ You're a streamer

✅ You play in a quieter environment

✅ You don't mind a wired setup Don't buy it if: ❌ Wireless is a priority

❌ You play in a busy environment Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: No stock

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - You're saving 10% on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Hall effect gaming keyboard in Amazon's Gaming Week sale, and considering that leaves us with a record-low price on the top deck in the game that's a stunning offer. This is the fourth time I've seen those numbers trickle down this far, and savings have only really started to take off in the last few months. Featured in: Best gaming keyboard Buy it if: ✅ You want adjustable switches

✅ You also prioritize typing feel

✅ You're happy with a wired connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You travel regularly with your setup Price check: Best Buy: $219.99 | Walmart: $269.99

Corsair TC500 Luxe gaming chair | $499.99 $424.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - The Corsair TC 500 Luxe has just dropped back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon, a return to a $424.99 rate that I've only ever seen once before, and that was back in March. This is normally a $460 chair day to day, even if it's only been at full MSRP for a little bit this year. Featured in: Best gaming chairs Buy it if: ✅ You need adjustable lumbar support

✅ You like a unique look

✅ You like a premium finish Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a wide seat base

❌ You need closer arm rests Price check: Walmart: $424.99 | Best Buy: $424.99

Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED 1440p gaming monitor (175Hz) | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - This is an older release, but that means Amazon is only more keen to shift it from the shelves. The Alienware AW3423DW is still one of the more popular models, with its levelled specs and fantastic QD-OLED panel. It's been this cheap a few times this year, but I've never seen it drop lower. Featured in: Best curved gaming monitor Buy it if: ✅ Visual pop is a top priority

✅ You want slightly boosted refresh rates

✅ You want a brighter-than-OLED panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize 4K resolution over vibrancy Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

When does the Amazon Gaming Week sale end?

Amazon's Gaming Week sale runs from today until May 4, likely closing up shop at midnight. That means there's a full week of gaming deals to take advantage of, and plenty of competing sales (like Newegg's PC Gaming Week sale) to price-match against.

I'm also rounding up all the latest gaming laptop deals and the top PS5 bundles and Nintendo Switch bundles of the week as well.