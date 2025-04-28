Amazon's Gaming Week sale has record-low prices on some of my favorite gadgets, but these 13 deals stand out above the rest
Some of my favorite tech at record-low prices
Amazon's Gaming Week sale has just dropped onto the shelves, promising discounts on all your favorite gadgets until May 4. The majority of discounts are centered around PC accessories with the odd game thrown in for good measure, but there are some gems to be unearthed.
I've scrolled that entire sale this morning, hunting down all the controllers, mice, headsets, keyboards, and more that I can personally recommend. I whittled that list down to only the best gaming hardware at (or near) record-low prices, and that leaves us with 13 deals.
From some of the top gaming mice I've had my hands on to my personal go-to controllers, there's plenty of excellent tech at particularly strong value right now. I go hands-on with these products every day, so you can rest assured that all the deals below represent the very cream of the crop from this week's sale.
Today's best deals in the Amazon Gaming Week sale
- PS5: games from $27
- Switch: controllers from $15.99
- Xbox: headsets from $68
- Mice: Logitech from $35.99
- Keyboards: SteelSeries from $34.99
- Controllers: PowerA from $26.88
- Headsets: Razer from $37.49
- Monitors: Samsung from $179.99
- Storage: Crucial from $49.99
- Cables: HDMIs from $5.99
- Chairs: Homall from $99.99
- Chargers: up to 83% off portable chargers
EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - You'll need to be a Prime member to grab this one, but if so, you're scoring a record-low price on my favorite controller. The EasySMX X10 has only ever dropped to $39.99 in previous sales, and we're $10 lower than that today.
Featured in: Best PC controller
Buy it if:
✅ You play PC and Nintendo Switch
✅ You prioritize a wireless connection
✅ You want clicky face buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want an easy remapping process
Price check: Walmart: $35.99 | Best Buy: No stock
Syntech Mini Steam Deck / Asus ROG Ally dock | $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $11 - This is another Prime-exclusive offer, but if you're looking for a slick 6-in-1 docking hub for your handheld the Syntech 6-in-1 is well worth a look. At $29.99 it's never been cheaper, having only ever dipped to this price point twice in the last 12 months. Usually, this is somewhere between $30 and $40.
Featured in: Best Steam Deck dock
Buy it if:
✅ You don't have a lot of space
✅ You prefer a subtle design
✅ You don't need the fastest speeds
Don't buy it if:
❌ You use a DisplayPort monitor
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
Genki Covert Dock 2 | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The latest Genki Covert Dock 2 has just hit a new record-low price at Amazon, with this gray colorway now $10 off its $59.99 MSRP. That's a considerable amount cheaper than the original model, though I have spotted the white version for a few bucks less in the past.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories
Buy it if:
✅ You travel regularly with your Switch
✅ You want an extra USB-A port
✅ You also need a dedicated charger
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer to pack lighter
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
Turtle Beach Kone II Air wireless gaming mouse | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon's Gaming Week sale has the Turtle Beach Kone II Air down to within $2 of its lowest price yet. I haven't seen that cheaper $87.99 rate since January of this year, though, and you're still getting fantastic value for money on this wireless pointer at $90.
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You have larger hands
✅ You use a palm grip
✅ RGB is a must
Don't buy it if:
❌ You use a fingertip grip
Price check: Walmart: $119.99 | Best Buy: $119.99
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Joystick | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - I've only ever seen the Turtle Beach VelocityOne drop to $109.99 in previous sales, but not only are we under $100 here but we're well past that threshold. $89.99 isn't just a new record-low price on this kit, but it's excellent value for sim fans.
Featured in: Best joysticks for PC
Buy it if:
✅ You want as many functions as possible
✅ You play on Xbox or PC
✅ You need haptic responses
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play on PlayStation
Price check: Walmart: $106.99 | Best Buy: $109.99
Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Razer Kishi Ultra is a premium piece of kit, but it's just dropped below $100 for the first time. The mobile controller usually only ever hits $130 when on sale, save for a quick step down to $120 in February. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it and we were up at MSRP just yesterday.
Featured in: Best mobile controller
Buy it if:
✅ You play for longer sessions
✅ You prioritize comfort
✅ You like a tactile button feel
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need back buttons
❌ You want to use PS Remote Play
❌ Your phone doesn't have a centered USB-C
Price check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: No stock
Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Corsair Darkstar Wireless gaming mouse is one of my all-time favorites, so the fact that it's dropped to a new record-low price in Amazon's Gaming Week sale is hugely exciting. The $149.99 pointer has dipped down to $120 in the past, but it's never fallen further than that. This price beats the previous record by a full $20.
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You need plenty of inputs
✅ You don't like traditional 12-button MMO mice
✅ You like a grippy texture
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need the best battery life
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
Atari Official 2600+ | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - It's a smaller saving, but retro fans will be glad to know the official Atari 2600+ HDMI console has just returned to its lowest price yet. There are tons of new features packed into this old favorite, which means it generally sticks close to MSRP. This is only the second time I've seen that $20 saving.
Featured in: Best retro consoles
Buy it if:
✅ You want the classic look and feel
✅ You have OG cartridges
✅ You need an updated video out
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to tinker with additional settings
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
Corsair Virtuoso Pro wired open back gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - The Corsair Virtuoso Pro has just dipped back down to its lowest price yet, a $139.99 record that I've only seen a couple of times this year. This is a $150 headset even when it's on sale, so that additional $10 saving is working particularly hard for you this week.
Featured in: Best PC headset
Buy it if:
✅ You're a streamer
✅ You play in a quieter environment
✅ You don't mind a wired setup
Don't buy it if:
❌ Wireless is a priority
❌ You play in a busy environment
Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: No stock
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard | $189.99 $149.95 at Walmart
Save $33 - Walmart has beaten Amazon with this record-low price on the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%. The brand's first hot-swappable keyboard has only ever dipped to $155 in Amazon's history, but it's down to $149.95 for a new record here.
Featured in: Best Razer keyboard
Buy it if:
✅ You want to swap your switches
✅ You want a mix of compact size and functionality
✅ You need a wrist rest
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a better OLED screen
Price check: Amazon: $156.95 | Best Buy: $169.99
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon
Save $22 - You're saving 10% on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Hall effect gaming keyboard in Amazon's Gaming Week sale, and considering that leaves us with a record-low price on the top deck in the game that's a stunning offer. This is the fourth time I've seen those numbers trickle down this far, and savings have only really started to take off in the last few months.
Featured in: Best gaming keyboard
Buy it if:
✅ You want adjustable switches
✅ You also prioritize typing feel
✅ You're happy with a wired connection
Don't buy it if:
❌ You travel regularly with your setup
Price check: Best Buy: $219.99 | Walmart: $269.99
Corsair TC500 Luxe gaming chair | $499.99 $424.99 at Amazon
Save $75 - The Corsair TC 500 Luxe has just dropped back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon, a return to a $424.99 rate that I've only ever seen once before, and that was back in March. This is normally a $460 chair day to day, even if it's only been at full MSRP for a little bit this year.
Featured in: Best gaming chairs
Buy it if:
✅ You need adjustable lumbar support
✅ You like a unique look
✅ You like a premium finish
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't need a wide seat base
❌ You need closer arm rests
Price check: Walmart: $424.99 | Best Buy: $424.99
Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED 1440p gaming monitor (175Hz) | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon
Save $400 - This is an older release, but that means Amazon is only more keen to shift it from the shelves. The Alienware AW3423DW is still one of the more popular models, with its levelled specs and fantastic QD-OLED panel. It's been this cheap a few times this year, but I've never seen it drop lower.
Featured in: Best curved gaming monitor
Buy it if:
✅ Visual pop is a top priority
✅ You want slightly boosted refresh rates
✅ You want a brighter-than-OLED panel
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prioritize 4K resolution over vibrancy
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
When does the Amazon Gaming Week sale end?
Amazon's Gaming Week sale runs from today until May 4, likely closing up shop at midnight. That means there's a full week of gaming deals to take advantage of, and plenty of competing sales (like Newegg's PC Gaming Week sale) to price-match against.
I'm also rounding up all the latest gaming laptop deals and the top PS5 bundles and Nintendo Switch bundles of the week as well.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.