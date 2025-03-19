Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review: "a niche luxury"

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% adds wireless connectivity and an impressive digital display to an already well-established plank. Unfortunately, its price point is difficult to justify for all but the highest level of competitors and its real-world battery life can’t hold up against the competition.

Razer released its first hot-swappable keyboard last year, and now the BlackWidow 75% has gone Pro. What does that mean? It’s wireless, it’s got a super clear display window, and it’s rejuvenated its onboard controls. It’s also very, very expensive.

At $299.99 / £299.99 this is among the most expensive gaming keyboards I’ve ever tested, matched only by Mountain’s modular Everest Max. It’s $80 more than the best gaming keyboard on the market, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3, and drops the additional customization of Hall effect switches. That price is $50 more than the similarly hot-swappable Asus ROG Azoth, with a fraction of the battery life. Razer has a fight on its hands here, and only very few players are going to lift the trophy for the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $299.99 / £299.99 Type Mechanical (hot-swappable) Connection 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Size 75% Switches Razer Mechanical Switches Gen 3 Keycaps PBT Doubleshot Media keys Customizable control dial Wrist rest Detachable USB passthrough None

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% packs all your necessary controls into a Goldilocks 75% layout. There’s a reason this form factor has become so popular in recent years, without squeezing the alphanumeric keys and dropping function and navigation options, the BlackWidow can stay compact enough for wider mouse sweeps while still providing plenty of breathing space on the deck itself. Everything is beautifully well balanced, from the key spacing to the viewing angle on the OLED display occupying the top right corner, making for a particularly precise typing and gaming experience. Everything is slightly more spread out than the previous iteration, with the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% dropping space between the main deck and the navigation / arrow keys on the right.

Doubleshot PBT keycaps feel particularly sturdy under the fingertips. Razer is well known for the quality of its caps, and the brand has busted out its best for the BlackWidow. There’s a fantastic sense of grip to these toppers, with just enough texture to feel satisfying without impeding speedy movement across the deck. They also provide particularly vivid shinethrough for the LEDs underneath.

The main chassis is constructed from an aluminum alloy top case with a plastic underside to the rear. That’s a solid enough material for longer-term durability, but it’s not quite as premium-feeling as the cold, hard metal of the Asus ROG Azoth’s top. The difference isn’t felt during everyday typing or tapping away in-game, but the BlackWidow did flex considerably under harder pressure, which is a little disappointing for a $300 deck.

I also noticed that dreaded space bar ping returning to my setup. The last few years have seen gaming hardware brands packing their keyboards with the same kind of sound-dampening, echo-absorbing foam and mounts that custom decks pioneered back in the day.

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% does a similar job, with Poron gasket mounting and a single layer of foam underneath the main plate, but it’s not enough to keep those twangs out of my ears. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard it, and it’s just as difficult to ignore as it was when mechanical keyboards were in their heyday.

The Azoth triples the amount of dampening foam under the hood for a much softer sound. I should note that this ping is in no way extended across the board - for the most part, every key other than the space bar bottoms out with a crisp clack, it’s just that pesky long fella. While sometimes a little pingy, these larger keys are well stabilized with barely any wobble.

Two feet extend from the bottom plank to provide a little elevation, but this is also a wedge-shaped case design that packs extra height as well. This is a comfortable typing experience as a result, and while I did find the wrist rest to be a little too high compared to the keys it’s exceptionally plush and sinks down with plenty of support.

(Image credit: Future)

That aforementioned RGB lighting is crisp and bold, offering its range of effects with a premium feeling of precision and clarity. There’s a considerable amount of power behind these LEDs for a bright, dynamic light show around the edges of the keys. Unfortunately, some longer legends suffer from a lack of uniformity in their underglow, which is particularly noticeable on the ‘Enter’ cap. This per-key RGB lighting is also accompanied by the slick side strip that I loved on the full-sized Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro for some extra style as well.

Features

Underneath those lovely keycaps you’ll find a set of Razer’s third-generation mechanical switches - orange ones, to be precise. These are the same clickers I used in the previous release, with a 3.5mm travel and 50g of actuation force. The entire deck is hot-swappable, though, with three and five-pin switch sockets and the process of switching out these clickers is smooth and easy with no stuck or bent pins.

Of course, if you just wanted that tactile typing experience you’d be checking out the cheaper model. Razer has packed its Pro device with wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. By default, the 2.4 GHz connection polls at 1,000Hz but that can bump up to 4,000Hz with the use of the Razer Hyperpolling dongle included. That’s not the win many might think it is.

In reality, very few players need a higher polling gaming keyboard, it’s only the very 1% of the most successful competitive esports players who might even notice the faster rate, let alone benefit from it. This is largely a marketing exercise. Instead, it’s more of an inconvenience having to contend with another cable rather than simply running the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% from a simple receiver, as the HyperPolling dongle requires its own USB-C connection. That kind of kills one of the major benefits of going wireless for most everyday players.

I’m willing to guess a good slice of that $299.99 price tag has been sunk into the high polling rate, but there are still features here to draw in those looking for a more casual experience as well.

(Image credit: Future)

The OLED display in the top right corner is the clearest, brightest panel I’ve used on a gaming keyboard. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 and Asus ROG Azoth both use similar screens for checking onboard vitals, displaying media information, and running cute animations. While SteelSeries’ can run a little dim and Asus’s doesn’t quite offer the resolution I’d be after in 2025, though, the BlackWidow’s screen is incredibly crisp.

The display can show you your keyboard’s connection and battery information, system usage, audio waves and track titles, animations, or a still image. Meanwhile, a customizable control dial to the right handles volume controls, playback, brightness, and app switching, with additional support for zoom and scroll functions as well.

All of that is sorted through Synapse 4, a system that’s not without its tantrums but played nice during my testing. Aside from the media controls and display settings, this is where you’ll choose RGB effects, configure battery-saving features, and set up keybindings. Everything is neatly laid out with an intuitive menu system and collection of toggles, sliders, and tick boxes for all your usual personalization options.

Battery life isn’t going to hold up against the Asus ROG Azoth, even if Razer claims that it will get 2,100 hours of juice with all the extra features switched off (that would put the BlackWidow among the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market). If I spent $300 on a gaming keyboard, I certainly wouldn’t be ignoring its features, though. In regular usage, with the display at 70% brightness, RGB lighting at 50%, and with default power-saving settings, I rarely managed to squeeze two days of use out of this device.

On average, it lasted around eight to ten hours before dying out - a particularly low life. I thought I had accidentally whacked everything up to 11 and set my polling rate to 4,000Hz when the battery first plunged to 0. Unfortunately, this is a wireless keyboard that will likely spend most of its life plugged in.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s one notable absence from this feature set, one that I wouldn’t have brought up this time last year but feels surprising for a $299 keyboard in 2025. These are fully mechanical switches with no magnetic Hall effect features or analog dual-step actuation. These aren’t necessarily must-haves for a good gaming keyboard, but these newer switches are making their way into cheaper flagships across the industry. Razer has its own spin on the tech, but it’s largely relegated to its Huntsman range.

Performance

In-game, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% feels exceedingly precise. There’s a strong bump to these tactile switches that gives every key press that extra level of tension that makes for particularly clean inputs. Combined with the excellent spacing and textured keycaps, I never missed a beat during my competitive sessions and still managed to stay comfortable and accurate when strafing around Avowed’s melee combat and parkour moments.

That heavier bump does make itself known during longer typing periods, which might grow a little fatiguing if you’re more used to a lighter switch. It requires far more force than the Asus ROG Azoth’s short linear feel, and if you naturally type fairly lightly you may feel that strain fairly quickly. I was able to type all day and then return in the evening for gaming without feeling it too much, though.

(Image credit: Future)

The extra heft takes a little getting used to if you’re used to bottoming out for actuation, but after learning the height of the bump the BlackWidow can be surprisingly speedy to navigate. I was hitting all my necessary keys just as fast as I would with a lighter key while still benefitting from the extra precision.

Wireless connectivity is rock solid, with no interference from the buzz of other 2.4GHz receivers I have in my setup. I also noticed that while my keyboard was often at low battery, a dwindling charge never interrupted this connection as it would with a cheaper deck.

Should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%?

(Image credit: Future)

It’s difficult to recommend any $299.99 / £299.99 gaming keyboard to the majority of players due to its particularly high price tag. It’s even harder to recommend one that drops newer Hall effect switches, lags in battery life, and puts a considerable amount of stock in a feature that very few players will notice.

There’s nothing materially wrong with how the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% functions - in fact, it’s a particularly comfortable deck with a slick, smooth typing experience, and an impressive digital display. It does a lot of things better than other decks, its RGB is more vivid than that of SteelSeries and its spacing is miles better than its predecessor.

If you’re a professional-level esports player looking for a slightly heavier mechanical feel with a wireless connection it’s well worth a look. However, the vast majority of players are going to find significantly better value in the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%. It offers a very similar experience, albeit without that screen, for a considerable chunk of change less.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Speed 5/5 Customization 3/5 Typing feel 4/5 Portability 3/5 Controls 4/5

How I tested the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%

I used the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% for a period of two weeks, running the device for all my daily work and play during that time. An average day saw between seven and eight hours of typing with an extra two or three hours of gameplay in the evening. During that time I primarily tested across Avowed, Oxenfree 2, and Fallout 4, with dedicated testing in CS2. I ran the battery down multiple times during testing, measuring lifespans with various RGB and digital display brightness settings, across both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. For more information on how we test gaming keyboards, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

