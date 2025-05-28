The Sony Days of Play sale starts now, with up to $119 off PS5 consoles and accessories

Sony has officially kicked off its annual Days of Play sale, and there's a load of hardware to be had at a great price. This year's sale reaches deep into controllers and consoles, dropping prices on everything from everyday gadgets like the DualSense to rarely discounted tech like the PS5 Pro and Edge gamepad.

This year's Days of Play deals are looking a little heavier than normal. You can currently, for example, save a massive $119.99 on a PS5 Slim Call of Duty Black Ops bundle (starting at $399.99, was $519.98) and the Horizon Call of the Mountain PSVR 2 bundle has sailed an extra $50 down the price charts, hitting $349.99.

My favorite, though, is the DualSense Edge. This pro controller has only ever seen a few bucks off in its life so far, and it's been on the shelves for some time. Right now, though, you can save $30 on the $199.99 gamepad, dropping the price down to just $169.99.

These discounts are available in both the US and UK now, though they differ slightly between the regions. There are no Call of Duty bundles across the pond, for example, but there are some hefty price cuts on the consoles by themselves.

PS5 Slim Digital | Call of Duty Black Ops | $519.98 $399.99 at PS Direct

Save $119.99 - Sony is kicking off its Days of Play sale in style, with nearly $120 off its cheapest console. That means you're getting a PS5 for $50 less than its $449.99 Digital Edition price, and still scoring a free copy of Call of Duty Black Ops. Buy it if: ✅ You still haven't bought Black Ops

✅ You only download your games Don't buy it if: ❌ You still have old PS4 disks to play Price check: Amazon: $399.99 UK: £429.99 £339.99 (no game) at PS Direct

PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Black Ops | $569.98 $449.99 at PS Direct

Save $119.99 - This is the same value as I saw in the fantastic Astro Bot bundle just a few months ago, though Call of Duty Black Ops is taking center stage today. You're saving $50 on the price of a PS5 console and grabbing yourself a free copy of CoD here to boot. Buy it if: ✅ You're yet to jump into Black Ops

✅ You still have physical disks to play Don't buy it if: ❌ You only download your games Price check: Amazon: $449.99 UK: £479.99 £389.99 (no game) at PS Direct

PS5 Pro | $699.99 $649.99 at PS Direct

Save $50 - The PS5 Pro is seeing an actual discount at PS Direct for the brand's Days of Play sale, dropping all the way down to $649.99. That's the first time I've seen any savings on the Pro model after it released late last year. Buy it if: ✅ You have a high-spec TV or monitor

✅ You want the best graphics on PS5 possible

✅ You want extra storage space Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on a smaller 4K TV

❌ You have physical games you want to play Price check: Amazon: $649.99 | Walmart: $649.99 UK: £699.99 £654.99 at PS Direct



PS5 DualSense controller | $74.99 $54.99 at PS Direct

Save $20 - DualSense controllers are $20 off for Days of Play, and while it hurts to pretty much be where we were when these gamepads first released it's still an excellent chance at a saving. Official DualSense devices haven't seen too many price cuts in recent months, though this sale doesn't cover limited editions. Buy it if: ✅ You like to keep an extra charged

✅ You want to try a new colorway

✅ You want to play on PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather invest in a pro controller Price check: Amazon: $54.99 UK: £64.99 £44.99 at PS Direct



PS5 DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $169.99 at PS Direct

Save $30 - The DualSense Edge is another PS5 accessory that hasn't seen too many discounts in its life. That means this $30 saving is actually the first significant price cut I've seen on the pro controller, and a record-low rate. That's fantastic news for anyone who's been holding out for, checks watch, two years. Buy it if: ✅ You want easy configuration controls on PS5

✅ You'll make use of the extra buttons

✅ You want personalized sticks and triggers Don't buy it if: ❌ You won't make use of the extras Price check: Amazon: $169.99 | Walmart: $169.99 UK: £199.99 £174.99 at PS Direct

PSVR 2 | Call of The Mountain | $399.99 $349.99 at PS Direct

Save $50 - You can either buy the PSVR 2 for $349.99 by itself, or grab this Call of the Mountain bundle at the same time. That's excellent value considering this bundle was in the $500s when it first launched. You're saving $50 in total for Days of Play here. Buy it if: ✅ You've been holding off for another discount

✅ You know you enjoy VR already

✅ You already have a PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a PS5 yet Price check: Amazon: $349.99 | Walmart: $349.99 UK: £399.99 £354.99 at PS Direct

PlayStation Pulse Explore Earbuds | $199.99 $169.99 at PS Direct

Save $30 - These premium earbuds are a little friendlier to discounts, but I've still only ever seen them hit $169 in previous sales. We're about 99 cents away from a record-low at PS Direct today, then - still a solid discount if you're looking to tie up a PS Portal setup. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PS Portal

✅ You don't like regular headsets Don't buy it if: ❌ You want low latency mobile audio Price check: Amazon: $169.99 | Walmart: $169.99 UK: £199.99 £174.99 at PS Direct

PS5 Access Controller | $89.99 $69.99 at PS Direct

Save $20 - The Access Controller is $20 off for Days of Play, a solid discount even if I have seen it down to $59 over Black Friday in the past. This is still the best price of the year, though, with discounts only dropping it to $74 in the last few months. Buy it if: ✅ You want adjustable layouts

✅ You only play on PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ You want an accessible controller for PC Price check: Amazon: $69.99 | Walmart: $69.99 UK: £79.99 £59.99 at PS Direct

When does Sony's Days of Play sale end?

This year's Days of Play sale will run from May 28 to June 11, with discounts officially coming to an end at 11:59pm in each region. That means we've got a good two weeks to soak up these savings.

Are digital games included in Days of Play?

While a lot of the focus is on hardware this year, there are still plenty of discounts across blockbuster and smaller releases. You'll find up to 67% off these titles via PS Direct itself right now.

What is Days of Play?

Every year, at about this time, Sony launches its Days of Play promotion. Alongside the savings you've seen above, the brand also hosts its own community tournaments, includes bonus titles with is PS Plus subscriptions (this year it's Another Crab's Treasure, Skull and Bones, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and GTA III for PS Plus Extra members), and shaves some cash off the price of its subscription (new members currently get 33% off 12 month memberships).

