Prime Day doesn't always provide retro console riches, but here are three gadgets I'd actually grab

Every Prime Day without fail, I take to Amazon in search of retro consoles and related gadgets. The sale isn't always spectacular for tech of the vintage variety, but I've developed a knack for picking out the classic cream of the crop.

Ahead of the sale this year, my primary objective is to find the best retro consoles with modern capabilities and game room goodies. Not everything is discounted yet, and I'm hoping we'll see offers across the board on July 8. But, I've managed to fish out three bits that I'd buy ahead of time, and the selection also includes a best gaming handheld contender and one of my favorite desk items.

1. The Atari 400 Mini (THE400 Mini)

Atari 400 Mini | $129.99 $90.42 at Amazon

This doesn't look like a deal on what's my favorite way to play microcomputer classics. However, this specific listing actually comes in at a chunk cheaper since it's coming from Germany. If you go with the US side of things, you're looking at $129.99, so I'd absolutely pick it up for under $100 while it's around. UK: £111.88 at Amazon

I've been thinking about the Atari 400 Mini a lot lately, and not just because it's the way I play one of the most cursed retro games from the '80s. The thing that's really drawing me towards the plug-and-play is that it offers up really cool emulation capabilities while looking like a miniture piece of art. The tiny homage comes with 25 built-in games, but you can practically run any Atari 8-bit or 5200 game if you've got the ROM.

2. Anbernic RG ARC-D

Anbernic RG ARC-D | $98.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - I'm used to seeing the Arc-D for around $130, so this early deal is pretty nifty. It knocks the handheld under $90, and considering its capabilities and dual operating system abilities, that's arguably a small price to pay. UK: £119.99 at Amazon

I'm a big believer in always having a handheld nearby that can run a bunch of classics. At the moment, my weapon of choice is the Anbernic RG ARC-D, largely because it's how I play Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games when away from the TV. It's virtually a Saturn controller with a screen in the middle, but the secret sauce is its ability to boot into both Linux and Android. TL;DR - pick this one up if, like me, you're looking to play the best Sonic game on an excellent portable.

3. 8Bitdo Neo Geo controller

8Bitdo Neo Geo controller | $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is a smaller, but appreciated, discount on one of the most unique recreated retro controllers out there. Its price is a bit iffy depending on which version you go for (there are a few King of Fighters variants) but this standard one is now under $30. UK: $35.99 at Amazon

I don't talk about this 8bitdo Neo Geo controller as much as I should, as I use it pretty regularly. Is that because I don't have the bank funds to own any original hardware by SNK, but love the ridiculously clicky thumbstick this gamepad provides? Perhaps, but it just so happens to be an excellent pad for playing most arcade games and even some platformers.

Retro console deals to look for this Prime Day

I'll be on the ground throughout Prime Day like a nerdy bloodhound on the hunt for all things retro gaming. My wish list for the sale includes the likes of the Super Pocket, a handheld that's already cheap and will soon have Data East and Neo Geo flavors. I'm also keeping close watch on the Atari 2600+ and its '80s singling, the Atari 7800+. Both of these make for a marvelous way to play actual cartridges on modern gaming TVs, and they're worth considering over the OG systems.

If you're looking for more than just a trip through video gaming history, you'll want to keep tabs on the best Prime Day gaming deals. Amazon's sale normally offers up some of the lowest prices you'll see on tech across the board, and it makes for a great way to save on consoles, accessories, and even pricey gaming PC components.

Already using Valve's handheld for retro gaming? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for handy add-ons.