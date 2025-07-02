I missed Sonic the Hedgehog's birthday, so I'm making up for it by playing his best game on a Sega Saturn-inspired handheld

Sonic the Hedgehog just turned 34, and while the Sega mascot and I are the same age, I somehow forgot to celebrate his big day. That's not to say I usually wait till the blue blur's birthday to run through his best adventure, but I'm currently paying belated homage to the series using the perfect handheld.

The best Sonic game, in my humble opinion, is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, and I've been playing through it this week on the Anbernic RG ARC-D. Before someone tries to revoke my retro console purist card, I still largely play the speedy side scroller on original hardware. That said, this best gaming handheld contender takes queues from the Sega Saturn, meaning it feels like an OG '90s console.

Before I dive into what the RG ARC-D has to offer Sega fans, let me combat the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 naysayers. The 1992 side scroller holds a permanent place in my heart, in part because it's what brought me and the love of my life together. And, while that originally happened at a retro gaming event I used to run, we both love using Anbernic's handheld to replay the iconic sequel on the couch.

At its core, the Anbernic RG ARC-D is a retro emulation handheld not unlike various others out there. It's packing an ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and 2GB RAM that can easily handle everything up to the PS2 and Dreamcast, but it's naturally built to mimic '90s systems without breaking a sweat. It can even tap into mobile games since it can boot into either Linux or Android, providing access to the Google Play store and far greater emulator versatility.

That all helps the handheld compete with some of the top portables, like its Anbernic RG Cube sibling and even the beefier Ayn Odin 2. However, the main reason this console stands out is absolutely its Saturn-inspired controls and form factor. The system effectively looks like a Sega Gamepad with a 4-inch IPS touchscreen in the middle, and that alone makes it feel like the Game Gear sequel that never was.

I'm specifically into the RG ARC-D's disc-shaped D-pad, as it feels virtually like the Saturn controller in terms of texture and movement. Whenever I roll my thumb across this handheld's controls, my brain is flooded with tactile memories of playing Sega systems both back in the day and in recent years. That, in turn, helps playing everything from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to arcade fighters like X-Men vs. Street Fighter feel absurdly authentic, practically satiating my cravings to play on OG consoles.

The RG ARC-D has a ridiculous amount going for it as a handheld, and it can serve as an all-in-one retro console for those of you in the market. Like any portable, though, it's not perfect, and there are a few annoyances that you'll want to consider. For starters, it's a bit more gutsy with battery life than some emulation devices, as it'll typically last between 4 hours max on a single charge.

Anbernic's Linux firmware is also a little finicky to use, as it can be difficult to get into basic settings like brightness if you launch a game via RetroArch. I also wouldn't call the vast array of emulation options at hand user-friendly either, even if at the same time they're extremely useful to enthusiasts looking to dial things in perfectly. You could say the solution is to boot the device into Android instead, but that does replace the console-like UI with mobile phone vibes.

The Anbernic RG ARC-D won't be everyone's retro cup of tea, and there are plenty of alternatives out there. Are they going to offer up the same beautiful Sega-inspired controls? Probably not, so if you're itching to re-play classic Sonic on a portable built for that purpose, grabbing this device is a no-brainer.

If you need me, I'll be lying horizontal, jamming to Chemical Plant Zone.

