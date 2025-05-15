Woot's spring video game savings are a goldmine for record low prices, but they won't be around for long

I'm well aware the Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner, and it's likely your PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming backlog is already pretty stacked, but Woot's Spring Video Game Sale is full of record-low savings that are worth the extra shelf space.

Right now, there's a ton of cheap Nintendo Switch game deals, like Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana - D1 Refined Edition, which is down to its lowest ever price of just $34.99 at Woot, and includes its extra collector's edition goodies. OG Switch games like Super Mario Jamboree are also down to just $44.99, and if you grab its future $19.99 upgrade pack later on, it'll save you more than if you went with the Switch 2 version releasing later this year.

There's no shortage of cheap PS5 game deals either, as iconic games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Sonic X Shadow Generations have dropped to their lowest ever prices. Even Xbox fans haven't been forgotten, as Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO is just $24.99 at Woot, and there are more low prices I haven't seen the likes of since last year's holiday sales. These deals won't be around for long, so if you want to take advantage of Woot's bargains, be sure to be like Sonic and get 'em fast before the sale ends on May 20.

Woot Switch Game Deals

Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at WootSave $15 - Thanks to the Switch 2's backwards compatibility, you can grab Super Mario Party Jamboree for just $44.99 right now at Woot, and save cash on the Switch 2 version by buying the upgrade pack later on - making this one of my favorite Woot deals of the lot. Buy it if: ✅ You want a 4-player multiplayer game

✅ You loved the previous Switch Mario Party titles

✅ You want to experience the new party boards Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to buy the Switch 2 version

❌ You don't want to end friendships



Price check: Nintendo US: $59.99 | Amazon: $49.75

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana - D1 Refined Edition | $59.99 $34.99 at Woot

Save $24 - This is the lowest ever price I've spotted for the Refined Edition of Ys Memoire on the original Switch, which is down to just $34.99 thanks to Woot's spring sales. Not only does this deal save you $24, but you also get a physical copy of the game, the soundtrack on CD, a microfibre cloth, 4 postcards, and an acrylic keyboard and diorama set. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy the Ys RPG series

✅ You want the collector's edition

✅ You have space for all the physical goodies Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer modern Ys gameplay Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Amazon: $39.99

Ys X Nordics Deluxe Edition | $59.99 $34.99 at WootSave $24 - If you'd prefer a more modern take on the YS series, the latest game is down to just $34.99, saving you 42% off its MSRP of $59.99. This is the Deluxe Edition too, so this saving not only keeps an extra $24 in your pocket, but a mini art-book and digital copy of the soundtrack too. Buy it if: ✅ You love pirate-themed adventures

✅ You love anime games

✅ You're privy to action RPG battle mechanics Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer old-school Ys games Price check: Walmart: $60.99 | Amazon: $50.20

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $20 - You may have your eyes on the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza, but Country Returns HD is an incredible remaster of the Wii title, and is down to just $39.99 thanks to Woot's spring savings. It's not the lowest I've ever spotted for the platformer, but there are only a few dollars off its record low, making this still a no-brainer bargain if you ask me. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original Wii game

✅ You love classic DK Country platforming Don't buy it if: ❌ You still own the Wii and 3DS versions Price check: Nintendo US: $59.99 | Amazon: $44.99

Woot PS5 Game Deals

Sonic X Shadow Generations | $49.99 $24.99 at Woot

Save $25 - Sonic X Shadow Generations is down to its lowest ever price right now at Woot, with a saving of $25 off its $49.99 MSRP. Its current $24.99 price tag marks the lowest I've ever spotted for the Sonic remaster, even lower than last year's holiday sales. But you gotta be fast if you want to grab this before the Woot sales end in a few days. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original Sonic Generations

✅ Shadow the Hedgehog is your fave

✅ You love classic and modern Sonic gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You weren't into Generations the first time around Price check: Walmart: $32.99 | Amazon: $32.99

Slitterhead | $39.99 $29.99 at Woot

Save $10 - Slitterhead has just dropped down to its lowest ever price at Woot, and is an ideal pick if you love your spooky horror games. Not only that, but this game has no physical version in the UK (trust me, I had to import mine) so it's likely it'll become a rarity in the future. Buy it if: ✅ You like action games

✅ You're a horror game fanatic Don't buy it if: ❌ You're easily scared

❌ You're not up for a challenge



Price check: Walmart: $29.99 | Best Buy: $35.99

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Amazon Edition | $69.99 $34.99 at Woot

Save $35 - The second game in the FFVII remake trilogy is down to a new record low of $34.99 thanks to Woot. Right now, you can save $35 off its MSRP of $69.99 with this spring deal, and it also comes with an Amazon Exclusive PS5 controller decal in the case, if you want to give your DualSense a little Rebirth of its own. Buy it if: ✅ You played FFVII Remake

✅ You love card-based mini games

✅ You love challenging PS Trophies Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer OG FFVII

❌ FFVII Remake wasn't your jam Price check: Walmart: $55 | Amazon: $58.40

LEGO Horizon Adventures | $59.99 $27.99 at Woot

Save $32 - The LEGO take on the classic PlayStation Horizon series is down to just $27.99, saving you over half price off the PS5 game. With Woot's spring savings in full swing, that means you can keep $32 in your pocket for more games, and relive the best moments of Horizon as a cute, mini-fig Aloy and friends. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the Horizon games

✅ You played Zero Dawn and Forbidden West Don't buy it if: ❌ The Horizon game series isn't for you

❌ You prefer the serious tone of the original games Price check: Walmart: $52.98 | Best Buy: $59.99

Xbox Woot Game Deals

Tekken 8 | $69.99 $19.99 at Woot

Save $50 - Tekken 8 has been out for a while now, but this is the first time I've spotted the masterpiece of a fighting game down to just $19.99 on Xbox. I bought my copy at full price, but I'm starting to wish I held out for this sale, as at 71% off its MSRP of $69.99, you can save a whole $50 and get access to one of the best games in the Tekken series to date. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Tekken fan

✅ You love good story modes in your fighting games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to wait for a version with all the DLC

❌ You prefer Street Fighter 6 Price check: Walmart: $34.95 | Best Buy: $39.99

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $24.99 at Woot

Save $45 - Sure, Sparking Zero has had the DLC and multiplayer additions everyone wanted, but it's still one of the best games based on the legendary Dragon Ball series, and right now it's down to just $24.99 thanks to Woot's spring savings. Not only can you practice your Kamehamehas, but you can save $45, too. Buy it if: ✅ You grew up with Dragon Ball

✅ You can't get enough of the Budokai Tenkaichi games

✅ You've watched every anime arc ❌ You prefer the Dragon Ball Dokkan gacha game

❌ Fighting games aren't your thing Price check: Walmart: $37.50 | Best Buy: $48.99

Metaphor: ReFantazio | $69.99 $24.99 at Woot

Save $45 - It wasn't long ago that Metaphor ReFantazio was a fully priced release, but now the Atlus RPG has dropped to $24.99 during Woot's spring game sale. With a saving of 64% off, you save $45 and get access to one of the biggest turn-based RPGs in recent years - just make sure you have the time to invest in this Atlus adventure. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the Persona RPG series

✅ You have the time to invest in a huge RPG

✅ Turn-based battles are everything ❌ You want a short game experience Price check: Walmart: $54.99 | Best Buy: $69.99 (Digital)

Should you wait for Memorial Day game deals?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

One of the biggest sales events of the year, Memorial Day, is just around the corner. This year, the big day arrives in the US on May 26, bringing with it a plethora of savings on physical games, accessories, and even the consoles themselves. With that in mind, if you want to wait a few days and see if any of the games above get even, that's entirely valid.



You will be taking a risk, as none of us can know for sure what games, whether for the PS5, original Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X/S, will be discounted on the big day. Typically, there are plenty of Memorial Day PS5 deals, Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals, and Xbox savings on games on the days leading up to the big sales event, which, judging from this current Woot spring sale, definitely seems to be the case in 2025.



If you don't want to miss out on grabbing any of the above game savings, especially as some of the prices are the lowest I've seen so far, you still have until May 20 for Woot's savings to come to an end. These current deals are currently lower than even the best current Amazon discounts, so I wouldn't take the risk of waiting, if you can help it.

Remember, these Woot spring savings concern physical games, so you will need to have a disc edition PS5 or PS5 Slim, the disc drive for the PS5 Pro, or a disc edition Xbox Series X/S in order to actually play them. If you've already traded in your aging Switch for the upcoming Switch 2, its backwards compatibility means you should be safe popping any of the carts in your shiny new system.

If you've already got plenty to play, our best gaming headset guide is full to the brim with some of the best PS5 headsets, best Nintendo Switch headsets, and the best Xbox Series X headsets so you can hear every moment of your future gaming sessions.